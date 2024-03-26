Inside the magazine-worthy makeover of one of East Maitland's oldest homes

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

Circa 1856 house Dundee at 90 Victoria Street in East Maitland is listed for sale with Tammy Stuart at McElwaine Estate Agents. Picture supplied

ONE of the oldest homes in East Maitland has hit the market after undergoing a striking renovation.

The heritage house, named Dundee, at 90 Victoria Street dates back to circa 1856.



The renovated open-plan kitchen and living room. Picture supplied

Listing agent Tammy Stuart from McElwaine Estate Agents described the home as being "beautifully preserved".



"There really is nothing to compare it to," Ms Stuart said.

The kitchen has a large stone-top island bench. Picture supplied

"These properties are in a league of their own and, generally, they don't often come on the market."

Behind the traditional facade, the renovation takes the home's vintage character and combines it with a classic and contemporary makeover.



The hallway creates a grand entry. Picture supplied

Ms Stuart said the listing drew 25 enquiries within 24 hours of hitting the market on March 20.

"We have had interest from a mix of buyers both out-of-area and locals," she said.

The wrap-around verandah. Picture supplied

A price guide is available by request.



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2017 for $740,000.



The renovated kitchen. Picture supplied

The highest price paid for a residential property in East Maitland was in June 2022 following the $2.55 million sale of a five-bedroom home on 1.5 acres at 7 Wilton Drive.

Set on an expansive 1233 square metre block, Dundee has a wrap-around bullnose verandah and is surrounded by landscaped gardens.



The old kitchen before the renovation. Picture supplied

The house has undergone extensive renovations since the owner bought the home seven years ago.



The large open-plan living and dining area has high ceilings, oak floors and a luxury kitchen fitted with integrated appliances and herringbone tiled splashback.



The custom-built bay window. Picture supplied

A large stone-topped island doubles as a breakfast bar.



Cabinetry has been designed to maximise storage and includes a bay window seat and study area.

A spiral staircase in the living room leads up to a loft-style retreat and master bedroom. Picture supplied

"The owner has done pretty much everything, from the flooring to the bathrooms, laundry and kitchen," Ms Stuart said.



"It is very eclectic and it is in keeping with the era of the home, but with that modern flair.

The loft has a private balcony. Picture supplied

"It's a historical home with the comfort of the modern improvements."

The house spans four bedrooms including a loft retreat with a private balcony which is accessed via a spiral staircase.



The main bathroom has floor-to-ceiling tiles and a heritage-style free-standing bath tub.



The main bathroom. Picture supplied

Original period features in the home include cast iron fireplaces.

The property also has an in-ground swimming pool and a separate double garage and workshop.



The swimming pool is surrounded by gardens. Picture supplied

"The pool is at the front of the property and it has established trees so it is very private and has the feel of a retreat," the agent said.



The property is available for viewing by private inspection.

The median house price in East Maitland is $639,000, according to CoreLogic.



60 Victoria Street, East Maitland.

