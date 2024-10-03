Inside the Merewether house where 'nearly every room has a view'

With water views from almost every room, a house listed on one of Merewether's most sought-after streets is expected to fetch a high price.

The property at 2 Pell Street address is on the market with Thomas Hook of Walkom Real Estate.

There was no official price guide at this stage, Mr Hook said. According to CoreLogic, the property last sold in 2018 for $3.15 million, with the median house value in the suburb at around $1.87 million.



Sitting on a 592 square metre block, the house has four bedrooms, one study, and three bathrooms split across two levels.

The upstairs kitchen and living area. Picture supplied

The 2014 architecturally designed home features heated polished concrete floors on the ground level and Viridian comfort glass windows.

The coastal-style property also has two separate living areas and a Nadin West kitchen on the upper floor that extends out to a large terrace area.

The terrace area. Picture supplied

Mr Hook said the living, upstairs dining room, kitchen and all but one bedroom have water views of Merewether beach.



"Nearly every room has a view," he said. "You have that coastal view from Strzelecki right down through to Merewether and the city view which is quite nice at night."

He highlighted the double garage, potential room for a swimming pool and the large backyard for kids to play in.

"It has got a lot to offer," Mr Hook said.

In the last 12 months, 115 properties sold in the suburb with a 69 per cent change in the median house value over the last five years. The neighbouring four-bedroom property at 4 Pell Street last sold for $4.55 million in May.