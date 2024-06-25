Inside the property portfolios of the Dragons' State of Origin players

Zac Lomax of the Blues celebrates scoring a try - and perhaps also his impressive property portfolio - during game one of the 2024 Men's State of Origin series. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Rugby league fans are keenly anticipating the kick-off of State of Origin game two at the MCG on Wednesday night.

But what of the St George Illawarra Dragons players who are taking part - are they kicking goals off the field with their property portfolios?

We've taken a closer look.

Read more: Comedian Carl Barron snaps up eco-friendly home near Robertson

In 2021, Zac Lomax (pictured) snapped up a new home at Shell Cove. Pictures: File image

Zac Lomax

The Parramatta-bound Blues winger has made some moves in the property market.

In 2018, the then rookie Lomax bought his first property, spending $650,000 on a two-bedroom apartment in Wollongong.

The first-floor apartment was located in the Stadia complex. It was later listed for rent at $650 per week.

However, CoreLogic records show Lomax sold the property in 2023 for $750,000.

In 2020, Lomax bought a three-bedroom Mangerton property for $890,000.

Less than 18 months later, he sold the home for $1.2 million.

In 2021, Lomax bought a new home at Shell Cove. Picture: Supplied

In 2021, Lomax snapped up a new home at Shell Cove, setting a short-lived suburb record in the process.

Lomax bought the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $2.2 million.

Features of the home include double glazed windows and doors; polished concrete floors to living areas; in-ground pool with frameless pool fencing; and a home theatre.

The home also features a granny flat-style guest bedroom on the lower floor, with ensuite.



Lomax reportedly bought the property due to its lifestyle and location, including being within walking distance of the marina and Shellharbour Village.

With Lomax due to join the Eels in 2025, will he sell up in the Illawarra, or look to expand his portfolio in Sydney?

Dragons captain and Maroons hooker Ben Hunt has also been active within the property world. Picture: File image

Ben Hunt

The Dragons captain and Maroons hooker has also been active within the property world.

Hunt and wife Bridget recently purchased a holiday let home in the Byron Bay hinterland.

They paid $2.7 million for the Newrybar property.

The nearly 20-hectare property had been a luxury farm stay owned by entrepreneur Norm Black, co-owner of TripADeal.

CoreLogic records show it had previously been listed for sale at $2.95 million.

The Hunts recently snapped up the Newrybar property. Picture: Supplied

The property was available to holidaymakers to rent for $1500 a night ahead of the recent sale.

The spacious home boasts two living areas, three-four bedrooms plus an additional multipurpose/games room, two bathrooms, an in-ground pool, large outdoor entertaining area and a double carport.

One bay of the four-bay machinery shed houses a separate, self-contained studio complete with kitchen, bathroom, laundry and private deck.

The Hunts' main base is a Caringbah South home bought in 2019, when they paid $1.61 million for an architect-built, four-bedroom property.

The former Broncos player also owns a four-bedroom rental property in Bridgeman Downs, north-west of Brisbane.

It was available for rent in 2023 at $825 a week, having been initially leased at $670 a week.

Hunt built the home, having paid $375,000 for the 500 square metre block in 2013.

Jaydn Su'A purchased an eye-catching home a few years ago. Picture: Adam McLean

Jaydn Su'A

Maroons forward Su'A likely has among the most expensive houses on the Dragons' roster, spending $2.3 million on a Caringbah house when making the move from the Rabbitohs.

The Samoan international bought the three-bedroom home in 2021.

The fully renovated single-level home was described in the marketing as "the ultimate showpiece featuring high quality contemporary sophistication and attention to detail".

Other features include a mineral pool surrounded by lush green landscape and outdoor shower; open plan living/family room; hardwood floors throughout; and a gas fire.

Earlier this year, Su'A parlayed career-best form into a two-year contract extension with the Dragons. Perhaps he'll be on the lookout for an Illawarra base in the near future?