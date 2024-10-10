Inside the renovation of Newcastle artist Mitch Revs' Hamilton South home

WATCH: Take a look inside the Hamilton South home of Newcastle artist Mitch Revs.

Mitch Revs is known for his skills with a paintbrush.



The Newcastle-based artist owns a gallery and art retail store at The Junction to sell his work, including his colourful cartoon-style interpretations of the city's beaches and landmarks.



He isn't afraid to pick up a brush at home either.



After completing a major renovation of the Hamilton South house he shares with his wife Emily and their twins, Bodhi and Bobbi, Revs has listed the property for sale with Mitchel Ross at Creative Property Merewether.



The property at 8 Alexander Street has a guide of $2.6 million.



"It is the perfect family home for a young family," Mr Ross said.

"It is close to good schools, less than one kilometre to the beach and the work they have done to the house is incredible."

The listing drew close to 100 enquiries within 24 hours of hitting the market on October 9, Mr Ross said.

The house has undergone a striking contemporary update since the couple purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $1.675 million in April 2023.

And yes, Revs did all of the painting.



The 1970s-era house is renovated inside and out, including the addition of an in-ground swimming pool in the backyard.

"We moved in and lived in it for a couple of months to feel out the house and plan out how we wanted to go about it," Revs said.

"Three months ago we moved out to renovate and so it was a quick turnover being in and out in 12 months.

"When we first bought it, it was obviously a renovation project and we planned to be there for a while but then me being me, it was finished and I'm ready to do it again."

Set on 602 square metres, the house is designed for family living, with a spacious open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area at the rear with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows taking in the view of the north-facing backyard.

The kitchen includes a large island bench, sleek white cabinetry, a butler's pantry and ample storage.



"We actually didn't change the structure of the house," he said.

"The part that made us fall in love with the home is that living, dining and kitchen area overlooking the backyard.

"The idea of being in the kitchen or living space and watching the kids play in the yard and being able to entertain guests really drew us to the house."



The addition of a deck extends the living space outdoors.

There are three bedrooms, including the main bedroom at the front of the home with a luxury ensuite with terrazzo tiles and a walk-in robe.

The house includes a sitting room at the front and an additional living area with a refurbished gas log fireplace.



The mid-century-style facade of the house was another drawcard for the couple.

"One of the things we liked about the house was it had that Palm Springs, mid-century modern feel," he said.

"Alexander Street and Hamilton South in general have heritage conservation over the area but our house is one of two on the street that wasn't heritage.

"It had been changed some time ago and it didn't look like the traditional heritage houses we are surrounded by, so when we went to council with our plans we had to stay in keeping within reason of the houses around us.

"We wanted it to feel like it still belonged as part of the street but modernise it."

The original brown brick facade is updated with a fresh coat of white, and a stepping stone pathway and new fence with a flower-covered arbour add street appeal.

The couple's flair for interior design and Revs' skills as a painter came in handy when it came time to work on the project.

"I love interior design and so does my wife, and being an artist, I can paint, so I do all of the painting," he said.

"You do what you can do to save a few bucks here and there and the rest falls into place, but it was a massive job."

Other features of the property include natural oak flooring, plantation shutters, a solar system, a water tank, an electric gate, a new driveway and a garage.



The backyard, which has a cubby house, served as a reception venue when the couple wed in March.

"We had 50 of our closest friends and family here and it was really magical," he said.



"The kids took their first steps in the house and learned to ride their bikes on the driveway and swim in the pool, so all of those memories are going to tie us to this house."

The house is the second renovation project completed by the couple who sold their weatherboard cottage in The Junction in 2022.



