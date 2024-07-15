'Intense bidding' as home sells for more than $150k above reserve at auction

The Fairy Meadow home, within walking distance to the beach, sold for $1.407 million. Picture: Supplied

A well-positioned three-bedroom home, within walking distance to the beach has sold for more than $150,000 above the reserve at auction.

There were 18 registered bidders for the auction of a Fairy Meadow home, with five actively bidding on the day for the house, which had a reserve price of $1.25 million.

More than 20 bids were placed in the auction of the home at 71 Storey Street, according to selling agent Mitch Kenyon from McGrath Sutherland Shire.

71 Storey Street, Fairy Meadow had 18 registered bidders vying for it at auction. Picture: Supplied

"It was pretty intense bidding, just back-and-forth," Mr Kenyon said.

A $1000 bid ultimately sealed the deal, with a family from the Illawarra the successful buyers.

The position of the home was a drawcard for buyers according to Mr Kenyon.



"It's a good house, on a sizeable block, and close to the beach."



The median sales price of houses in Fairy Meadow is $1.075 million according to CoreLogic.



368 Bong Bong Road, Horsley sold for $1.14 million. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic's preliminary results for the week ending July 14, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 54.2 per cent across 24 auctions.

While the crowds were out for the Fairy Meadow property a home in Horsley only required a couple of registered bidders in order to sell under the hammer.



Selling agent, Alisa Sturluson from McGrath Wollongong said the Horsley home had two registered bidders, with the bidding kicking off at the auction guide of $1.05 million.

There were three bids placed and the home was sold for $1.14 million.

Ms Sturluson said the Horsley-based buyer was looking to upsize with her family.

15 Coolabah Road, Dapto sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Finally, the Ray White Albion Park office sold a couple of homes under the hammer last week, with a crowd of about 40 people watching on.

Among them was an entry-level home at Dapto which was sold to first home buyers.

The home at 15 Coolabah Road, Dapto, being sold as a deceased estate, changed hands for $735,000.

The home features four huge bedrooms, a retro-style rear lounge, and an outdoor alfresco area. The home sold to an Illawarra-based buyer.

The selling agent was Rob Linnehan.

Also, the home at 40 Kimbeth Crescent, Albion Park Rail sold for $815,000.

The brick and tile house is set on a 959 square metre block, and features three bedrooms, all with built-in robes.

Selling agent Ben Linnehan said the home sold to an Illawarra buyer, after a handful of bids.