Investors eye Cardiff site with ties to 1920s movie theatre

275-277 Main Road in Cardiff is listed with a guide of $730,000 to $780,000 with Alex Cocokburn at McFarlane Real Estate. Picture supplied

A QUIRKY property that was once the site of an old movie theatre is for sale in Cardiff and drawing interest from investors.

The listing at 275-277 Main Road includes an empty shopfront with one-bedroom house unit and a separate heritage-listed building previously known as the Southern Cross Pictures in the 1920s.



The weatherboard cinema building is no longer standing but the original ticket office level remains.

The listing includes a shopfront with a one-bedroom house upstairs and a separate heritage-listed building previously known as the Southern Cross Pictures. Picture supplied

The property is listed with a guide of $730,000 to $780,000 with McFarlane Real Estate agent Alex Cockburn.



Ms Cockburn said the property offered the potential for expansion across its 467 square metre site.

The empty shopfront includes a kitchenette and bathroom.

Upstairs has a one-bedroom house with a kitchen, bathroom and 6mm noise reduction windows.



"It is a very unique property and it has a lot of possibilities as to what you can do with it," Ms Cockburn said.

"You could potentially build on the old part of the building where the cinema used to be and build another dwelling on there however, you would have to stick within the heritage guidelines."

The property has been rebuilt by the owner. Picture supplied

Ms Cockburn said the shopfront had previously been granted DA approval for a tattoo studio.



"It is not going to suit everyone, but for the savvy investor or someone who wants a property that is one-of-a-kind, it could be interesting," she said.

"We have done quite a number of inspections including investors who are interested in potential figures for renting downstairs and upstairs, and potentially building on the old cinema and possibly even renting out the bottom half of the old cinema out as a storage shed."

The owner bought the property in 2011 for $128,000 and has undertaken extensive work to restore the buildings, including repairing water damage and removing asbestos.



"Nobody wanted it and the shop was in pretty bad shape," the owner said.

"It was about to fall on the street but I do a lot of renovation work, so I shored it all up and put it back together."



The history behind the old theatre site

A historical image of the old cinema. Picture Lake Mac Libraries

According to historical information from Lake Macquarie Libraries, Albert and Frank Edwards brought films to Cardiff in 1922.



Prior to opening the cinema in Cardiff, they operated a small cinema in a hall in Stockton.



When they opened a new cinema in the Masonic Hall in Stockton, they moved the old weatherboard hall to Cardiff on Main Road and named it Southern Cross Pictures.



The block spans 467 square metres. Picture supplied

The ground level held the ticket office and patrons had to walk up a set of outdoor stairs to reach the auditorium's entry doors.



Roller skating was conducted in the theatre when films were not being screened.



Southern Cross Pictures lasted until 1929 when a new weatherboard cinema building was constructed in Main Road.



Inspection of the property is by private appointment.

