Investors eye waterfront acreage listed in Lake Macquarie

11 Payten Street, Eraring is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Nick Townsend at Belle Property. Picture supplied

A lakefront acreage in Eraring has drawn interest from buyers in Sydney and further afield within 24 hours of hitting the market.



The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Payten Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Nick Townsend at Belle Property.



The house comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Picture supplied

"I have already had a lot of enquiry from buyers all over," Mr Townsend said.

"In 24 hours I've had direct calls from buyers in Sydney and Canberra who are all purely investors, not to move into the house but to operate as an Airbnb or holiday accommodation for themselves."



The property is open for inspection on Saturday, September 14 at 1.30pm.



The view from the patio. Picture supplied

Occupying 1.55 acres of waterfront land, the single-level house was built in 1991 by the current owners.



Designed to capture water views from almost every room, features of the home include an open fireplace, fretwork and leadlight windows.



The house has lake views from almost every room. Picture supplied

There are multiple living areas, including a formal dining room, a separate lounge room, a sitting room and a sunroom.



The property has direct lake access and established trees around the grounds.



The property has direct lake access. Picture supplied

"You can see the water from nearly every room in the house and it has a country cottage feel," he said.



"It also has its own private beach."



Expressions of interest close on October 12.

The alfresco area. Picture supplied

A price guide will be available from next week, however, CoreLogic records show the most recent sales in the suburb fetched significant prices.

In August, a non-waterfront property auctioned as a mortgagee sale at 27 Point Piper Road sold for $1.9 million and in July 2023, a non-waterfront property at 3 Short Street pulled in $2.7 million.



The dining room. Picture supplied

The median sale price of a house in Eraring is $1.4 million, according to CoreLogic.

Eraring covers around eight square kilometres, however, there are fewer than 100 residential properties in the suburb, and all span at least one acre.



Sprawling block sizes that offer privacy on the waterfront have made it a sought-after location with cashed-up buyers in the market for a holiday house.



The living room. Picture supplied

Medical professionals and a Chinese billionaire are among those who have snapped up high-end real estate in Eraring.



"In particular I've had interest from people in Sydney looking to use it as an Airbnb and weekender to use it and rent it out," Mr Townsend said.

"One of the neighbours, who is a leading surgeon from Sydney, does exactly that and rents it out during the week and stays there when he wants."

An aerial view of 11 Payten Street. Picture supplied

Since 2020, 20 homes in Eraring have sold for a combined total of just over $42 million.

The most expensive house in Eraring belonged to gold mining businessman John Changjin Li who splashed a record-breaking $6 million on a waterfront mansion at 7 Foreshore Street in 2020.

The sellers built the home in 1991. Picture supplied

However, the property sold at a loss three years later for $4 million after Mr Li's company was placed into liquidation.

The property, Mandalay, resembled a construction zone after a $5 million bespoke rebuild was left unfinished.

