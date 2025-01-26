Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'

14 Second Avenue, Port Kembla is on the market. Picture: Supplied

An entry-level Port Kembla home is on the market but will require "some love, some TLC" courtesy of its next owners.

The property, located at 14 Second Avenue, Port Kembla is due to be auctioned on February 24.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home sits on 532 square metres and provides space for a large garage or second home.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home sits on 532 square metres. Picture: Supplied

This property features rear lane access and is being marketed as offering, "great value for first-time home buyers, renovators, or investors".



The home has a price guide of $750,000 to $800,000.

Meanwhile, according to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Port Kembla is $900,000.

CoreLogic records show the home was built in 1950, and previously sold in November 2002 for $110,000.

Selling agent, Tony Johnson from The Agency Illawarra said the main home had plenty of potential, and contained previously unfinished renovations.

"It's had a new kitchen, and the bedrooms have been re-gyprocked and done in the past," he said.

"The exterior [work] was never finished. It has a temporary granny flat at the back where the laundry currently is.

The home has a price guide of $750,000 to $800,000. Picture: Supplied

"The granny flat needs to come down, it needs to be bulldozed. This means you could put a second dwelling down the side [subject to council approval], or a large shed [with a] laundry, a rumpus room.

"The [main] house isn't derelict or in disrepair, there's nothing wrong with it structurally, but the renovations were never completed."

Mr Johnson said the home would likely appeal to a range of prospective buyers.

"It's [potentially] a knockdown-rebuild, or it's a renovation to sell, but it's also one for first home buyers in that price range," he said.

"The house itself just needs the cladding finished on the exterior.

"It needs a clean-up inside; although the kitchen and bedrooms are good, but there has been some neglect.

"If someone bought it and gave it some love, some TLC, they could move in and live there, or also re-sell it at a profit."