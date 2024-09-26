Is your suburb on the list? Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's million-dollar markets

WATCH: What is a buyers' market, and why are we in one?

The number of million-dollar markets in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is increasing, with almost 30 per cent of suburbs analysed in the region holding a median house value above $1 million.



Data supplied by CoreLogic shows 25 of 86 (29.1 per cent) suburbs across the region recorded a seven-figure median house value in the 12 months to August.



Almost 30 per cent of suburbs analysed across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie hold a median house value above $1 million. Picture Max Mason Hubers

By comparison, the region had 18 million-dollar suburbs one year ago (or 20.9 per cent).

The number of suburbs with a median house value of more than $1 million peaked at 29 (33.7 per cent) in March 2022 before the first interest rate rise in May.

In total, 18 suburbs retained status as million-dollar markets since August 2023, including Carrington, Merewether, Adamstown, Kilaben Bay, Stockon and Valentine.

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie million-dollar markets. Source CoreLogic

"The number of million-dollar markets in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region has really ballooned out since the onset of Covid, from only four suburbs at the beginning of the pandemic to 25 as of August," CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said.

"It actually went up to 29 suburbs by March 2022, so that was around 33 per cent of the market and while it did drop down during the rate tighettning cycle, it has since risen back up.

"It is still four suburbs off that previous peak of 29 but I don't expect it will take long to get back there."

Whitebridge was the only new entrant into the $1 million club in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the past 12 months.

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy. Picture: Supplied

The suburb holds a median house value of $1,006,023, up from $980,457.



House prices in the suburb increased 2.6 per cent over the 12 months.



Six suburbs re-entered the million-dollar club, including Blacksmiths with the highest median house value at $1,080,415.

House prices in the suburb surged 13.9 per cent in the 12-months, up from a median value of $948,568 in August 2023.

Other re-entrants include New Lambton Heights (up 7.9 per cent to $1,076,865); Fern Bay (up 5.3 per cent to $1,039,204); Dudley (up 2.3 per cent to $1,021,394); Garden Suburb (up 10.2 per cent to $1,015,756); and Marks Point (up 11.4 per cent to $1,011,598).



16 Beverley Crescent, New Lambton Heights. The suburb is one six that re-entered the "$1 million club" in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie since August 2023. Picture supplied

So, which suburbs are in line to become the next million-dollar markets?

Ms Ezzy said four suburbs of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are sitting less than $10,000 below a median house value of $1 million.

"These are the ones that will be potential million-dollar suburbs," she said.

"They are all suburbs that are still recording a quarterly rise in value, so they look set to continue to rise and are just under that $1 million cusp.

"Those suburbs are Tighes Hill, Warners Bay, Floraville and Fletcher."

In the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle), seven of the 61 suburbs analysed for house values hold a median value of $1 million and above.

Only one suburb in the region fell out of the $1 million club.



House values in Anna Bay fell 0.5 per cent to hold a median of $995,769, down from $1,001,150. Picture supplied

House values in Anna Bay in Port Stephens dived in the 12 months to August, falling 0.5 per cent to a median of $995,769, down from $1,001,150.

Prices in the beachside village peaked in May 2022 before the first interest rate rise.



Overall, the number of Australian suburbs with a median house or unit value in the million-dollar club reached a new record high in August, with 29.3 per cent of the 4,772 (3,426 house and 1,346 units) suburbs analysed recording a current median value at or above $1 million.



This is up from a recent low of 21.7 per cent in January 2023, when values found a floor following the start of the rate tightening cycle.



The number of million-dollar markets has increased by 18.5 per cent - or 218 markets - over the past year.

