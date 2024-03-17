'It has real character': Competition for Mount Keira home after 50 years

The three-bedroom home at 9 Carcoola Street, Mount Keira sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A Mount Keira home has changed hands after 50 years in the same ownership, eventually selling for $60,000 above the price guide.

Two Illawarra bidders fought it out for the home last week.

The selling agent, Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra gave us the lowdown on the sale.

The home sold for $840,000 under the hammer last week. Picture: Supplied

The property: The three-bedroom home at 9 Carcoola Street, Mount Keira. The split-level home sits on 620 square metres.

A versatile family room and rumpus is located on the lower level, accessible via external stairs or through a trap door in the master bedroom.



The home also features original solid pine timber floorboards throughout, raked ceilings, and an open-plan layout. It's in pretty much original condition, with really cool architectural features, but just needed a little work.



The result: The home sold for$840,000 under the hammer last week. The home had a price guide of $780,000.

What made the property special?: It has real character; the people that bought it loved the architecture, like the ceilings. And it was an affordable price-point for the area, that was a good value home for what it was.

It had been in the same ownership for 50 years, and they built the home.



The location of the home was good too. The steepness of the block may have deterred a few buyers, but it had a lot going for it.



The home sold for above the price guide. Picture: Supplied

Setting the scene at the auction: It took place in our auction rooms. There were four registered bidders, and two active bidders.

It was very emotional for the family selling the home. They didn't really want to sell, but they knew they were at a time in their lives where they had to.

How did the bidding unfold?: Bidding started at $780,000, then went up in $10,000 and $5000 lots. It got to $830,000, and we negotiated them up to $840,000.

The under-bidder was out at $830,000. The other bidder just had to put in that little extra to hit the sellers' expectations, and they were able to do a deal.



The auction took about half an hour in total. It sold under auction conditions; we were just going back-and-forth with the owner.



Where are the buyers from?: They were renting up in the northern suburbs of Wollongong, and the under-bidder was local. There was Sydney interest, but they didn't bid. I think over time the new owners will do some work to the home, but not straight away.

There's definitely demand for the right-priced property in Mount Keira at the moment.

