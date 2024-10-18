'It has this vibe': Warilla home lists with professional level speakeasy bar

Check out this eye-catching bar, located within a Warilla home.

Upon purchasing a home on Warilla's Little Lake Crescent in 2015, Jon Rowe had some grand renovation plans.

This included creating a basement bar, which these days is certainly a standout feature of the home.



The speakeasy-style bar and recreation area incorporates hardwood timber, stone feature walls, a gas fireplace, built-in bar, powder room, pool table and wall mounted television.



Jon Rowe with his dog Calli in the basement bar and rumpus room of his Warilla home. Picture: Adam McLean

"It was an underhouse area [where] they [the previous owners] had the foresight to keep a fair bit of space clear of piers," Mr Rowe said.

"They put a slab down, and put the slab at a height where you could walk underneath the bearers holding the floor. So we made use of that.

"The only access to the underhouse area was a double door to the side of the house; you had to go outside the house to get to it.

"But we worked out that we could access it from inside the house, underneath one of the stairways. So we put a door in there so we could enter it from inside the house."

Jon Rowe enjoying the home bar area. Picture: Adam McLean

Mr Rowe, a graphic designer, said the bar project kicked off in 2019, and was gradually finished after a few delays due to work commitments.

"I've done a lot of renovating of houses, and my original trade was sign building, so I have a few different skillsets," he said.

Mr Rowe said he "loved the dark, dimly lit, old world" style of bar area.

"I think it's the type of thing that a broad range of people can appreciate, if not greatly admire," he said.

"It's moody, old world... The one thing everyone says is that it has this vibe about it, that when you're there, you don't want to leave. It's just got that relaxing vibe."

The Warilla home also includes a purpose-built home cinema room. Picture: Supplied

The home, located at 40 Little Lake Crescent is now for sale.

Mr Rowe said they were selling to relocate elsewhere in the Illawarra.

Located opposite Warilla Beach, the four-bedroom, split-level home sits on 531 square metres, and also includes a purpose-built home cinema room.

Co-selling agent, Aleesha Borg from Hodder and Borg said the "incredible" bar was a standout feature of the home.

Ms Borg said there wasn't a price guide available yet. The other co-selling agent is Jeremy Hodder.

9 Wandoo Place, Shellharbour is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Other homes with bars for sale

The home at 9 Wandoo Place, Shellharbour features a large undercover entertainment space with bar area.

The single-level, three-bedroom home has a price guide of $1.169 million.

18 Koloona Avenue, Figtree is currently for sale. Picture: Supplied

The three-bedroom home at 18 Koloona Avenue, Figtree is currently on the market, with a price guide of $990,000 to $1.08 million.



The home features a bar area with custom timber joinery, as well as a renovated bathroom.

54 Bailleul Lane, Back Forest boasts an eye-catching view. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, in the Shoalhaven, the home at 54 Bailleul Lane, Back Forest features a games room and bar area with an appealing view.

This property features a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 134.6 acres.

