'It hurts a lot': Wollongong businesses out of pocket after builder collapse

Jorge Marouvo, owner of Wollongong Concrete Services, based at Unanderra. Picture: Adam McLean

From various trades to health and safety experts, the recent collapse of Wollongong-based building firm Project Coordination has had a major impact throughout the region's business community.



Among those affected is Jorge Marouvo, owner of Wollongong Concrete Services.

Mr Marouvo has owned the Unanderra-based business for 22 years, and said they had maintained a positive working relationship with Project Coordination, who had enlisted them as a sub-contractor on many jobs throughout the past two decades.

"We've survived so far, we've managed to keep going, but it has had an impact on the way we run our business," said Mr Marouvo . Picture: Adam McLean

These projects have recently included a waste processing facility at Nowra, and the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall.

"They were one of our first customers," Mr Marouvo said.

"They always paid on time... They were a good client, and we always trusted them."

He said they had heard rumours "about six months ago that they had fallen into some trouble".

"But I always believed they would get through it anyway... So it was a big surprise when I heard they had closed down."

Project Coordination recently entered voluntary administration after nearly 50 years of operation in the ACT and NSW.



Recently released Australian Securities & Investments Commission documents have shed light on the company's many Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Canberra and interstate-based creditors.



According to the documents, Wollongong Concrete Services are owed $20,900 by Project Coordination.

-Are you based in the Illawarra and have been affected by the company's collapse? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.



The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall, which was undertaken by Project Coordination. Picture: Robert Peet

Mr Marouvo said they were actually owed significantly more - he estimated about ten times that amount - in retention payments from various past jobs completed for Project Coordination.

Retention in construction is the act of holding off an amount of money until the construction project gets completed.



However, he said they hadn't pursued any recovery of these funds, due to past experience with other builders collapsing.



"You aren't going to get it back," he said. "You're lucky if you get a cent or two in the dollar."

Need for more protection

Mr Marouvo said it "was very hard for a small business" in his field at the moment.

"It hurts a lot," he said. "We employ 10 people.

"It's not only Project Coordination, they were just one of them (to go under). In the past 18 months, we've had four builders in the Illawarra that we work with that went down, and affected us.

"We've survived so far, we've managed to keep going, but it has had an impact on the way we run our business. It's money that we could have invested in other things within the business."

However, Mr Marouvo said governments needed to do more to protect small businesses who were "destroyed" by such builder collapses.

"We've lost that regular business that we used to get, as well as the money we were supposed to be paid," he said.

"But there are businesses both here and in Canberra who are owed a lot more than we are."



Gavin Murphy (inset), one of the two directors of Project Coordination, which entered voluntary administration in March. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Project Coordination

Sifting through the wreckage

The ASIC report notes Project Coordination does not owe any wages to its employees but does owe annual leave, superannuation and redundancy payments.

It also confirmed the company owes money to suppliers, government and tax bodies, landlords, banks and utilities providers.

The ASIC documents show a range of Illawarra and South Coast-based creditors in areas including health and safety experts, crane hire, bricklaying, windows and doors, scaffolding, concreting, flooring, steel and metal works, and commercial hardware.



RSM Australia was appointed as administrators of the company on March 19.



On Thursday, RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said the administrators had systematically been working through the company's financial affairs and engaging with the principals of 16 ACT and NSW projects that were still "live" at the time of their appointment.



He said all sites are now under the control of clients, principals or third parties.



"We are aware that construction has either recommenced or steps have been taken to recommence works at almost all projects.



"Assisting clients and principals restart projects was an early priority for the administrators, with frequent engagement and information-sharing occurring since we took control of the company (which had already ceased trading)."

The Village at Corrimal was among Project Coordination's work. Picture: Supplied

Mr Colbran said in April they advised that RSM had received more than 200 formal creditor claims valued at more than $25 million.

"We will provide an update on these figures in our final report to creditors, which we expect to issue before the end of June," he said.



"This report will outline the outcomes of our investigations into the company's financial affairs and provide recommendations to creditors on the future of Project Coordination.



"The second creditors' meeting will be held shortly after the report is issued to decide the future of the company.

"We understand this has been a challenging and anxious time for the customers, sub-contractors and suppliers of the company.



"We have encouraged all individuals and businesses who believe they may be owed money by the company to contact RSM via email at pc_creditors@rsm.com.au."



Founded in Canberra in 1975, Project Coordination specialises in construction and refurbishment jobs in residential and commercial sectors.

The company expanded in 2000 with the opening of a second office in Wollongong.

The collapse has also resulted in a series of employees in the Illawarra losing their jobs.

