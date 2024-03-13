'It's like an oasis': The hidden Figtree home garnering lots of attention

3 Moab Place, Figtree has already attracted strong interest. Picture supplied

A uniquely private home in Figtree has garnered strong interest just days after being listed on the market.

The four-bedroom house at 3 Moab Place, Figtree is set to go under the hammer on April 3.

The house has already received strong interest since being listed on March 12 with 12 inquires in the first 12 hours.

3 Moab Place, Figtree sits on an acre block. Picture supplied

Selling agent Tony Johnson from The Agency says the house stands out for it's privacy.

"We've probably got 20 people booked in for Saturday for the first open house," Mr Johnson said.

"There's no place anyone can look into the house.

"It's very private, a great place.

"It's got its own little creek that runs through it."



3 Moab Place, Figtree has three living areas. Picture supplied

The house sits on an acre block and alongside the creek, the property also features a cubby house and a fire pit that can be used for outdoor entertaining.

The median house price in Figtree is $1 million however, a four-bedroom house on a 565 sqm block at 12 Arter Avenue, Figtree sold for $1.85 million in January 2024.

Secluded by trees the house is only a 15-minute commute from Wollongong CBD.

3 Moab Place, Figtree's "snowy-white" cabinetry. Picture supplied

The owner of the property says the property's best feature is the privacy.

"Whoever gets the place will love it," the owner said.

"You feel completely isolated but you're not, you still have neighbours.

"You're surrounded by nature.

"During winter when it rains, the place has a creek, and you can hear the water.

"It's like an oasis."

3 Moab Place, Figtree "resort style" ensuite. Picture supplied

The house has undergone renovations recently with new cladding on the exterior, a new black cement driveway and two newly renovated bathrooms on the main floor.

One of those is the master ensuite with its own bathtub and is described in the marketing as being "resort-style".

The kitchen has "snowy-white" kitchen cabinetry, as well as stone benchtops and a breakfast bar and is connected through the dining area to an outdoor deck.

An open fireplace divides the two different lounge rooms with a third "retreat" living area also in the floorplans.

Other features of the house are a large garage and air conditioning.

3 Moab Place, Figtree's swinging chair. Picture supplied

The owner is moving down south along the coast and says the house has been difficult to say goodbye to.

One of the features they specifically highlighted was a swinging chair in one of the living rooms.

"I spent COVID in the swinging chair, during the pandemic I would spend my days reading in it," the owner said.

