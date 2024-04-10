It's showtime - Tower Cinemas Newcastle set for revival

Tower Cinemas Newcastle is set to reopen in late 2024. Pictures supplied

IT'S official - movies are set to return to Newcastle again.



Tower Cinemas Newcastle is one step closer to a revival following confirmation the cinema will open its doors in late 2024, almost six years after the inner-city cinema closed permanently.

The new owners and operators, Five Star Cinemas, expect to have the cinema up-and-running in December.

Adam Leacy from Commercial Collective, who has been involved with the sale and lease of the building since its closure, confirmed the cinema would be brought back to its former glory.



The cinema will be owned and operated by the Sourris family who run Five Star Cinemas out of Queensland.



"We have spent the past four months working through the process because there were some caveats on title," Mr Leacy said.

The cinemas will be refurbished. Picture supplied

"We have now worked through those which is exciting news and allows the Sourris family to come in now and own and operate the facility.

"Their intention is to be operational by Christmas so they have got their skates on and are working through what they need to do."

The Sourris brothers, Stephen and Peter, are behind the Five Star Cinema brand.



The pair refurbished the derelict New Farm Cinemas in 2013 and The Elizabeth Picture Theatre in 2017.



The candy bar at Tower Cinemas. Picture supplied

"They are second generation private theatre operators so their history is acquiring old theatres and bringing them back to their former glory," he said.

The foyer, candy bar and cinemas will be refurbished while retaining the classic retro carpets and red curtains.



Former owners Event attempted to lease the building in 2019 however, the property was sold in December 2021 to Beresfield-based construction firm RTC for $2.9 million.



It was then reported in March 2023 the site would become home to a recreational facility that aimed to complement the expansion of the east end.

Mr Leacy said the owner envisioned transforming the building into a hospitality hub with a wedding venue, theatre and restaurant.



However, the site was listed for sale again in October with an asking price of $3.95 million.



After opening in 1976, Tower Cinemas closed its doors in December 2018.



Reports of the cinema's closure led passionate film fan Sinead Francis-Coan to launch an online petition to save the Tower Cinemas in 2018.

Ms Francis-Coan's campaign to revive the cinema remained ongoing over the past six years via the petition and a Facebook group, Save the Tower.



"I am so excited," Ms Francis-Coan said.

"I hadn't heard it in the wings, so it was a lovely surprise to hear that it would operate as a cinema again.



"It took longer than anyone would have hoped but I am really pleased with the new outcome.

"It's also a community win and I think it shows that if you want to try and go against community sentiment you're going to have your work cut out for you."



