'It was a labour of love': inside the restoration of one of New Lambton's finest homes

44 Curzon Road in New Lambton is listed with Michael Flook at Robinson Property. Picture supplied

ONE of New Lambton's finest homes is on the market for the first time in more than a decade.

The grand four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander-style house at 44 Curzon Road is listed with Michael Flook at Robinson Property.

The property spans a 38-metre frontage on a 1736 square metre block. Picture supplied

Mr Flook described it as arguably one of the finest residences in New Lambton.

"The ambience of the property sets it apart - there's houses and then there's homes and this has such a beautiful feel," Mr Flook said.



"The vendor has taken it to the next level in terms of quality and it has a huge history that comes with it as well.

The entryway leads to the hall and kitchen. Picture supplied

"It is certainly one of the finest properties I have had anything to do with."

A price guide is available by request.



Curzon Road is known for its grand homes on large parcels of land and multi-million dollar properties.

The home is surrounded by established trees and gardens. Picture supplied

Noteworthy sales include the $4.175 million paid for 26 Curzon Road in 2021 and 54 Curzon Road which sold for $3.22 million in 2022.



Built in 1910, the two-storey home holds a commanding position with an expansive 38-metre frontage on a 1736 square metre block surrounded by towering gum trees and pines.



The owners purchased the home in 2013.



The bay window in the living room takes in the garden view. Picture supplied

It has since undergone major renovation and restoration works that blend contemporary and classic design throughout while retaining elegant period features.



"It photographed well when we bought it, but it just had no money spent on it," the owner said.



French doors in the sitting room lead out to the balcony. Picture supplied

"It had nice sized rooms and ceiling heights but we have since totally restored it and the whole house is new inside.



"I have renovated many times but this has been the biggest one yet and it was a labour of love.

"There is not a piece of the house inside that is not new."

The house is surrounded by established trees and gardens. Picture supplied

One of the key features of the elegant home is its many windows and glass doors that take in the garden view from almost every room.



The renovation included the addition of a glass-enclosed conservatory living space with louvre windows surrounded by citrus trees and a Japanese maple.

A glass conservatory is one of the owner's new additions. Picture supplied

"The house finished at the kitchen and you walked out of the dining room and into a soggy backyard, so I thought, 'This really, really deserves something nice' so this is our garden room," she said.



"It's like a conservatory in the English style.

The kitchen was crowned premium kitchen of the year in 2014. Picture supplied

"The doors push right back into the wall, so it really opens it up and makes this area the heart of the home."



The garden room connects to the dining area and kitchen which earned the Masters Builders Association Hunter award for premium kitchen of the year in 2014.

The living room. Picture supplied

The luxury kitchen has Calacatta Oro marble benchtops, an Ilve dual oven and a utility room with space for an extra fridge.

The open-plan area includes a living room with a bay window seat looking out to the garden.

The sitting room. Picture supplied

Upstairs also has a study, a sun room, sitting room, a bathroom, laundry and three bedrooms including the 50 square-metre master bedroom with an oversized ensuite and large dressing room/walk-in robe.

One of the owner's favourite features is a window seat in the master bedroom framed by custom fret work and imported silk curtains.



The bay window in the master bedroom. Picture supplied

A balcony extends along the front of the home.

Downstairs is fully renovated, with the addition of a guest bedroom and bathroom and a mud room with internal garage access.



The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

The property also has a resort-style pool area.

The 10.7-metre saltwater pool was restored and a large pergola added to provide shade.

The resort-style pool area. Picture supplied

Enlisting only the best to work on the renovation to ensure every detail was to the highest standard was integral.



"I think I underestimated just how much there was to do but I am a meticulous person so if I am going to do it, I want the very best quality," she said.



The main bathroom. Picture supplied

"It was important to find the right group of truly talented craftsmen who respected what we were doing here.



"This wasn't just a job where you came in and you find a cheap solution.

"I found people who were at the top of their game and they all took great pleasure in the work."

The property is open for inspection by appointment.

The guest bedroom on the ground floor. Picture supplied

A long history in New Lambton

The Queenslander-style house dates back to 1910. Picture supplied

The history of 44 Curzon Road dates back to the early 1900s.

The 1910-built property originally spanned two acres until its owner, Northumberland Building Society secretary William Dent, began subdividing the block and gifting the land to his children who built homes next door when they had families of their own.

The houses from 42 to 48 all went to members of the Dent family.

"This property was two acres and behind, because they owned to the corner and most of Brett Street, there used to be a tennis court and horse stables for the buggies," the owner said.

An aerial view of the block. Picture supplied

Neighbours included Eric Scott, who owned Scotts Department Store in Newcastle.

"It was quite an elite little enclave back then," she said.



She was able to trace the history of the property after members of the Dent family knocked on the door shortly after she moved in.



The home is surrounded by gardens. Picture supplied

"When I first bought this house, two people in their late 70s presented themselves at the door and asked if they could have we look.

"They said, 'We used to live next door, this was grandad's place'.



"They gave me a book full of all of the information about the property, so it was great to meet them."

44 Curzon Road, New Lambton.

