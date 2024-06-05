'It was emotional': Californian bungalow at Kiama sold after 50-plus years

23 Barney Street, Kiama sold earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

A heritage-listed Californian bungalow at Kiama has changed hands after being in the same ownership for more than 50 years.

The property, located at 23 Barney Street, Kiama sold for $1.25 million earlier this week.

The buyers scored the property for below the median house price in the popular seaside town.

The home had been in the same ownership for more than 50 years. Picture: Supplied

The three-bedroom character cottage sits on 512.9 square metres, is located moments away from Surf Beach, and features a well-appointed original bathroom and ornate ceilings. It was being sold as a deceased estate.

The home sold under the hammer earlier this week, with a large crowd of onlookers present.

Selling agent, Sarah Tuckey from Ray White Kiama said there were a few registered bidders at the auction, but only a couple of bids placed, as she said, "most of them sat on their hands unfortunately".

"It was a little slow to get started," she said. "We were able to get a good result though; both the owners and buyers were happy.

"They're buying it to live in, and are from Sydney.

"The buyers liked the character of the home, the location, and a flat block that's pretty central to town in Kiama, which is highly sought-after.

"It was an emotional sale - the sellers are happy with the result. But it was emotional for them after being in the family for so long."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Kiama is $1.45 million.



The house, believed to have been built in the 1930s is listed as a heritage item for protection in the Kiama Local Environment Plan.



Ms Tuckey said it was a recognisable property in the area.

"It's fairly original, but in very good condition," she said. "The new owners do have plans and aspirations to potentially extend it out the back and renovate, given some time."

69 Werri Street, Werri Beach has sold for $1,825,000. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a block of land near Gerringong with an approved DA in place sold earlier this week.

The property at 69 Werri Street, Werri Beach, consisting of 571 square metres of residential land sold for $1,825,000.

The block is adjacent to Werri Beach in a position at the north end, metres from the beach, lagoon and headland walking trail.

An approved DA is attached for a residence featuring three bedrooms with ensuites, three separate living spaces, outdoor spa, double garage, and a large rooftop terrace with swimming pool.



The approved DA also includes removal of the existing Norfolk Pine on the block.



The property previously sold in 2016 for $1.2 million, with the latest sellers getting the DA approved.



This time around, the selling agent, Ryan Stalgis from First National Coast & Country said it sold to an out-of-area buyer, who planned to build their dream home.

He said there was also local interest in buying the land.

"Any vacant block of land in that area is quite rare and tends to be highly sought-after," he said.

