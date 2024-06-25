Jennifer Hawkins offloads investment property on outskirts of Newcastle

Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Hall are constructing a mega-mansion in the Northern Beaches suburb of Whale Beach.

Jennifer Hawkins has sold an investment property in the suburb of Minmi. Picture supplied

MODEL Jennifer Hawkins has offloaded an investment property on the outskirts of Newcastle.



Hawkins, who grew up in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Holmesville, recently sold a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Minmi for $840,000.



The living room at Hawkins' former investment property. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show Hawkins purchased the single-level brick and tile home in 2008 for $345,000 four years after being crowned Miss Universe.



First National Lake Macquarie Edgeworth listing agent Troy Duncan oversaw the sale however, he declined to comment on the ownership of the property.

The property included a large shed and garage. Picture supplied

Mr Duncan said the listing drew a steady level of interest from buyers after it hit the market in early June.



The 664 square metre property backed onto reserve and included a large back deck for entertaining and a separate double car garage and shed which was the drawcard for the purchaser.



"Minmi itself sells really well," Mr Duncan said.

The large shed on the property was a drawcard for the buyer. Picture supplied

"I recently sold a three-bedroom home for $890,000 and now this property for $840,000 so, overall, we are getting good dollars for homes in that area."



The median house price in Minmi is $809,000, according to CoreLogic.



Climbing up the property ladder

A rendered image of the $30 million mansion Jennifer Hawkins and her husband Jake Wall are constructing with their building company, J Group Projects, at Whale Beach. Picture Instagram.

It is not the only investment property Hawkins has offloaded in in the Newcastle area in recent years.

Hawkins' property portfolio included an investment property in Merewether which has since been sold.



Jennifer Hawkins and husband Jake Wall. Picture from Instagram

A three-bedroom Merewether she bought for $469,000 in 2006 and was offloaded a decade later for $731,000.



Since making her first purchase in Merewether, Hawkins' property portfolio has extended to owning apartments in Bondi and Coogee.

These days, Hawkins and her husband, Jake Wall, who runs the construction company, J Group Projects, are focused on building high-end homes.

A rendered image of the development at Whale Beach shows the spectacular view offered from the home's outdoor entertaining area. Picture Instagram

The couple are building an oceanfront mansion in Whale Beach that has already sold for a sum understood to be around $30 million.



The property, known as Rocca Bella, is being built on the site of the former residence of opera singer Dame Joan Sutherland.



They paid $6.95 million for the property in 2020.



The couple sold Casa Paloma' for $24.5 million. Picture supplied.

That same year, Hawkins and Wall fetched the highest-ever sale price on the northern beaches at the time after they sold their Newport mansion, dubbed Casa Paloma, for $24.5 million.

It was purchased by Atlassian co-founder and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

It reportedly cost $6 million for the land and the construction.



The couple sold this five-bedroom home at North Curl Curl in 2021 for $7.2 million. Picture supplied.

In 2021, the couple sold their five-bedroom home at 18 Molong Street, North Curl Curl for $7.2 million.

The couple's current home is a $6 million on a lagoon acreage property on the Central Coast where they live with their two young children.

The seven-bedroom, English manor-style Terrigal property, which overlooks Avoca Lake, sold off-market in 2022 as one of the suburb's biggest-ever transactions.