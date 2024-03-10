Jewells giant house breaks suburb record after more than two years on the market

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

25 Murray Street in Jewells has sold for a suburb record after more than two years on the market. Picture supplied

A RAINFOREST-style acreage in Jewells has found a buyer after more than two years on the market.

The sale of the sprawling property at 25 Murray Street set a suburb record after topping the $2.611 million paid for a six-bedroom house in the Lake Macquarie suburb in May 2023.



The property spans 2.5 acres. Picture supplied

Katie Kepner, of Presence Real Estate, oversaw the marketing of the property which she took over almost one year ago when it failed to sell with another agency after hitting the market back in October 2021.



The sale price was undisclosed however, Ms Kepner said the property smashed the previous record of $2.611 million "substantially".



One of the home's multiple living rooms. Picture supplied

The property drew widespread interest throughout the campaign, with enquiries from buyers in the Southern Highlands and Sydney.

"We had a lot of eyes on the property but it really came down to finding the right buyer," Ms Kepner said.

The self-contained granny flat. Picture supplied

The buyer was a multi-generational family from the Newcastle area who plan to use the six-bedroom home with a self-contained granny flat to accommodate their children and grandparents.



Ms Kepner said the large scale of the home proved one of the biggest challenges in finding a buyer for the 2.5 acre property.

The home is surrounded by lush gardens. Picture supplied

The floorplan is around four times the size of a typical house, including an 85 square metre games room with a pool table, a fireplace and a bar.



"I believe it had been listed with three or four other agents, so it was a challenging one," she said.



The games room. Picture supplied

"One of the biggest things about that house is that while it is so incredibly well built and is such a large home, that was almost one of its biggest challenges.

"A house that size with 1100 square metres of house is huge, but a lot of buyers did not need a home that big with six bedrooms and four or five living rooms.

The house spans 1100 square metres. Picture supplied

"It offered so much and the challenge was finding the perfect family for that house who could utilise that much space."

Set across two levels and surrounded by towering trees, the secluded semi-tropical property overlooks a pond in the garden.



The grounds have established trees and gardens. Picture supplied

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a three-car garage.



It was the first time the property had been listed for sale after it was built 24 years ago by its owners who lived in nearby Valentine before purchasing the land to construct their dream family home.

The home was built by the owners 24 years ago. Picture supplied

"Because it had gone through a couple of agents, we went through an did a full internal paint and stage of the property as well," the agent said.



"It really brought the property to life.

The living room. Picture supplied

"It is a true master built-home and it is built to perfection but it really needed that lift to modernise it a little bit."



The median house price in Jewells is $920,000, according to CoreLogic.

