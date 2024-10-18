Kevin Snell-designed house listed for the first time in 40 years in Merewether

WATCH: Take a look inside the Kevin Snell-designed home listed in Merewether for the first time.

54a Rowan Crescent in Merewether is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Belle Property's Jackson Morgan and Anthony Di Nardo. Picture supplied

A long-held home designed by renowned architect Kevin Snell is on the market for the first time since it was built in the early 1980s.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 54a Rowan Crescent is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Jackson Morgan and Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property.

The view from the pool. Picture supplied

Expressions of interest close on November 27.



A price guide was not available however, Mr Morgan said it was expected the property would set a street record on Rowan Crescent.

The dining room. Picture supplied

"I am confident it will be a new record for the street," Mr Morgan said.

"The current record is $4.25 million and our expectations are above that mark."

"A true authentic" Kevin Snell design

Louvered windows are throughout the home. Picture supplied

In 1982, Kevin Snell was enlisted to design the home.



It has a north-facing aspect and cross-flow ventilation to capture the sea breeze via louvered windows.



The house faces Gibbs Brothers Oval. Picture supplied

Set on a 1008 square metre block overlooking Gibbs Brothers Oval, the house captures 180-degree ocean views from its elevated position.



"This is a true authentic Kevin Snell design," Mr Morgan said.

The view from the dining room. Picture supplies

"The owners really let him play with creativity and the floorplan to ensure every level has a view and captures the north-facing light.

"Aspect is a huge factor for buyers and the owners have made it so all the different spaces capture that light and the view."



One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

The owners extended the property over the years, including the addition of the main bedroom.



Snell also designed a major renovation of the house in 2013.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

"It is completely in keeping with the Kevin Snell design, so when you look at it today you would assume it was all done at the same time," the agent said.

"It is a timeless design."

The ensuite. Picture supplied

The upper level has three bedrooms including the main bedroom and ensuite with a bathtub, two additional bedrooms, the main bathroom and a home office.

A void allows light to flow between the levels.



The lounge room. Picture supplied

The main level of the house has an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, plus a separate lounge room.

"Multiple living zones provide flow and separation for different stages of life," he said.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"This house has catered to the same family from newborn stage to adult stage.

The sleek white kitchen has Corian benchtops, semi-gloss cabinetry, a Vintec built-in wine fridge, two Liehberr integrated fridges and Miele built-in steam oven, pyrolytic oven, induction cooktop, exhaust fan and dishwasher.



The elevator services each level. Picture supplied

The house also has an internal lift.

Other features include blackbutt flooring, a Bose sound system in the living room and a newly installed solar system.



Outside is a swimming pool and covered decks at the front and rear of the house.



The swimming pool. Picture supplied

"It has been designed so immaculately," he said.

"It is built into the landscape quite literally, especially towards the back of the block, and even the rear deck has been built around the natural rock."

The main bedroom. Picture supplied

Mr Morgan said houses with a north-facing aspect along Rowan Cresent rarely came up for sale.

"It is so tightly held," he said.

The view from the deck. Picture supplied

"The average length of ownership along that little strip is around 19 years and there are multiple homes that have been owned for 40 or 50 years and still haven't transacted.



"The opportunity to own a house along that north-facing strip does not come up very often."

An aerial shot of the property. Picture supplied

Inspection of the property is by private appointment.

The median sale price for a house in Merewether is $1.88 million, according to CoreLogic.