Kiama Downs family selling 'oasis' home as husband battles brain tumour

Jase and Emma Young with children Georgie, seven, Lenny, six, and Tully, two. Picture: Supplied

Emma Young said she'd never planned to sell their beloved family home at Kiama Downs.

"I saw myself staying there forever - I never anticipated selling this house at all," she said.



However, a tragic change in life circumstances has now necessitated the difficult decision.

The Young family is selling their home in Kiama Downs. Picture: Supplied

Her husband Jase, 37, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, and has also experienced recent complications from a respiratory illness.



The father of three is seeking radiation therapy for the growing tumour in his brain.

Past operations have damaged the nerves in his neck, leaving the former owner of Stacks Burger House and Eatery in considerable pain.

Mrs Young, who is the full-time carer for her husband, had planned to return to work last year before his breathing issues started.



Therefore, they're selling their home to ease the financial pressure, as well as to be closer to St Vincent's hospital, and cover treatment costs and surgeries where necessary.



The plan is likely to rent in Sydney, although they are considering other options.



"He has a breathing tube in at the moment, and has been told he has to have radiation for his brain tumour again," Mrs Young said.

"We're told he needs to be closer to his specialist in Sydney.

"We keep going back-and-forth. We love the community, we used to own a café in the local area, and two of our kids go to school in Kiama.



The home at 9 Holt Street, Kiama Downs is due to be auctioned. Picture: Supplied

"We both don't really want to leave... We're going back-and-forth on whether to stay in the local area and just deal with the emergency issues, or move up to Sydney for his health reasons.

"We're weighing up whether there are other options we can go with and stay in the local area."

The formerly Sydney-based couple bought the Kiama Downs home in 2016.

"I didn't really fall in love with it because it was a full renovator," Mrs Young said.

"My husband was the one who said you can't go past the location, because you're literally looking straight down to Jones Beach from our driveway.

"I couldn't see that at first, but I'm glad he talked me around, because we've loved every second of it."

The Kiama Downs home was extensively renovated. Picture: Supplied

Set on 828 square metres, the home at 9 Holt Street features four generously sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes; a swim spa with hot and cold settings; and an additional storage shed which has been converted into a gymnasium, ideal for a sauna, external office or workshop space.



There's also the potential to capture Jones Beach views from a second level extension (subject to council approval).



Mrs Young said they had planned to utilise the home as an Airbnb-style business.



There's a secondary dwelling; a versatile space ideal for a studio, fifth bedroom, teenager retreat, or short-term holiday rental (subject to council approval).



"It was going to be our family home," Mrs Young said.



"But you have to put that aside, and realise you'll make a home anywhere, as long as the kids are safe and happy, and he's getting the care he needs, we'll recreate it somewhere else."



There isn't currently a price guide available for the home. Picture: Supplied

The home is due to be auctioned on March 27.



"We've just created a really great family home," Mrs Young said.



"It's really private, a couple of hundred metres to the beach, and it's flat access. It's a little oasis."

Selling agent, AJ Hatch from Ray WhiteShellharbour City said there wasn't currently a price guide.



He said there had been a strong level of inquiry on the home, with interested buyers a mix of Sydney-siders and locals.



Mr Hatch said the sellers were a well-known family in the community, and that "the whole suburb is behind them".

