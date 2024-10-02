Kiama home in peninsula location has $4m-plus price tag

The home at 4 Gwinganna Avenue, Kiama has a guide of $4.2 million. Picture: Supplied

A Kiama home, located on a millionaires' row and enjoying a peninsula location is on the market.

The home at 4 Gwinganna Avenue, Kiama has a guide of $4.2 million.

The three-bedroom home sits on a 784 square metre level waterfront reserve block, with other features including a self-contained living area downstairs and a fully glassed gazebo.

The three-bedroom home sits on a 784 square metre level water front reserve block. Picture: Supplied

There's also a fully enclosed cement swimming pool that is accessed from the main house as well as externally.

Selling agent, Andy Wharton from First National Coast and Country said the home's unique location was a key selling point.

"It's on the end of Kendalls Point, at the end of Gwinganna Avenue, which is one of the best streets in Kiama," he said.

"The proximity to town, it's quiet, you can walk from there to town. And the east-facing frontage is more than 30 metres.

"The views are incredible. You can look right and see the Little Blowhole, and left to see the lighthouse.

"It's a '60s home with the benefit of a good-sized block and a large frontage."

The home is also being marketed as offering the opportunity to capitalise on the location with a knockdown-rebuild or further renovation.



CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 2015 for $1.4 million.

There have been some significant sales in the street during recent years.



These include 21 Gwinganna Avenue for $4.8 million in 2021; 9 Gwinganna Avenue for $4,700,001 in 2023; and 5 Gwinganna Avenue for $4.62 million in 2021.

"It's close to town, but not so close that you have the hustle and bustle, and it's easy access to town," Mr Wharton said of the street.

"And the views there are beautiful."

Meanwhile, an acreage property near Kiama with eye-catching views is due to be auctioned on Saturday.

The property, 'Munna Munnora', located at 287 Saddleback Mountain Road, Saddleback Mountain, is a 49-acre property, on two separate titles.



Selling agent, Steve Pryor from Raine and Horne Kiama said there had been interest in the home from Sydney-based buyers, and also from the US, with some viewing the property as a retirement or weekender option.



The property is in an elevated position although the land is gently undulating, mostly cleared, with some rainforest.

Dry-stone walls adorn the boundaries, and you can drive up your own private sealed road to the residence.

The current six-bedroom, full brick home features a main lounge with high open fireplace, plus there's a wood combustion fireplace in the family and dining area.

According to CoreLogic records, the property previously sold in 2014 for $2.13 million.

There isn't currently a price guide for the listing. However, comparable sales include 33 Halls Road, Jerrara selling for $9 million; 33 Greyleigh Drive, Kiama selling for $7.6 million; and219 Nuninuna Drive, Jamberoo selling for $8 million.