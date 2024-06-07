Landmark Byng Street Boutique Hotel goes up for sale

Orange's Byng Street Boutique Hotel has been put on the market.



The freehold of the hotel, which has become a landmark property in the city, is for sale via expressions of interest.



WATCH: Take a look inside 62 Byng Street, Orange.

Advertised as a "rare opportunity for discerning investors" by selling agent HTL Property, it includes a 22-room hotel, along with renovated three bedroom home at the rear of the property.

"Orange is consistently a top-five destination for regional NSW tourists; the town offers a vibrant night-life, and is surrounded by hiking trails, wineries and national parks," commented HTL Property Director, Nic Simarro.

"Accordingly, Orange has always been on the 'hit-list' for investors seeking exposure to a tourist favourite and high-growth proposition," added Simarro.

In a release the specialist hotel real estate agency said "the Freehold of Byng Street Boutique Hotel is currently tenanted, however will become vacant from 31 July 2024; allowing an incoming purchaser a myriad of options, including acquiring the freehold land and buildings and introducing a new operating platform.



"Alternatively, they could continue operations with the current tenants/operators, treating this is as a blank canvas of opportunity to potentially establish a fresh accommodation offering."

A price guide has not been given on the property.

The Byng Street Boutique Hotel in Orange. Picture supplied.

A long history

The property last changed hands for $1.2 million in 2014, and then consisted of the original large homestead Yallungah built in 1896.



The developer Denoc Holdings Director David Nock battled with Orange City Council to renovate the historic property taking it all the way to the state's Land and Environment Court for approval.



Foyer area of the Byng Street Boutique Hotel. Picture supplied.

After successfully being approved it underwent major renovations and a modern extension, transforming into a luxurious hotel that won several NSW tourism awards.



Business still booming

Current operators Kirsten and Thomas Nock, who have managed the hotel since 2019 said "only the freehold is for sale", not the business.

Manager Thomas Nock outside the hotel. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"The fact that we opened immediately before COVID and went through extended periods with zero income and we are still in operation is a tribute to the offering, the consistency of product and service and business management," Mr Nock said.



"We have been able to secure visitors to the region that may not have considered a visit to Orange in the past."



'Top destination'

Situated on a 3950 square metre block in the city-centre, the hotel is located near the St Joseph's Catholic Church and the Gladstone Hotel.

Bird's-eye view of the Byng Street Boutique Hotel. Picture supplied.

It is also walking distance to the Union Bank restaurant and Byng Street Local Store, and is "surrounded by world-class wineries, artisanal eateries", Mr Simarro said



Expressions of interest for the Byng Street Boutique Hotel will close on Thursday, June 27.