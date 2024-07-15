Landmark family home of Lynch's Prawns owners sold for the first time in 86 years

WATCH: Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

9 Nesca Parade, The Hill sold for $2.31 million at auction with Mike Flook at Robinson Property. Picture supplied

A house owned by the family who operated one of Australia's longest-running seafood and bait shops has sold for $300,000 above reserve at auction.



The three-bedroom home at 9 Nesca Parade at The Hill fetched more than $2 million after it sold with Robinson Property listing agent Mike Flook.

The property was held by the family behind the well-known Lynch's Prawns shop on Newcastle foreshore since 1938.

The dining room. Picture supplied

The sale followed the recent passing of Aina Lynch, who ran Lynch's Prawns for decades alongside her husband Pat until the business closed permanently in the mid-1980s.



The auction drew five registered bidders.



A vendor bid of $1.99 million kicked the auction off before one of the buyers took the bidding up to $2.02 million.



Two parties battled it out across an additional 18 bids and the property was sold under the hammer for $2.31 million.

The brick and weatherboard house was in mostly original condition.



The property is opposite Nesca Park. Picture supplied

Overlooking Nesca Park, the floorplan included three bedrooms, one bathroom, a lounge room, a dining room and kitchen.



"It was mainly local families looking at utilising the position, the potential of the block and keeping the original part of the home and renovating," Mr Flook said.

"The house on the left side did something similar in terms of a renovation and it sold for around $3 million.



The listing drew more than 100 enquiries throughout the campaign.

Mr Flook said the position close to Nesca Park, Darby Street and Bar Beach appealed to buyers.

"It had the elevation looking back to Merewether and buyers appreciated its position close to Darby Street," he said.

"It was also the sheer size of the block, and it was just a beautiful old original home."

It was one of 25 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending July 14.

CoreLogic's preliminary results showed the region recorded a clearance rate of 68.4 per cent.

31 Trafalgar Crescent in Valentine sold for $1.21 million at auction. Picture supplied

Other auction results included an architecturally designed five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 31 Trafalgar Crescent in Valentine listed with Mavis Property Co.

The auction drew seven registered bidders, with three active in the bidding.



After an opening bid of $1 million, the property sold under the hammer for $1.21 million.

22 Buchanan Street in Hamilton sold for $922,000 at auction. Picture supplied

A renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom gun barrel-style house listed with LaneCampos' Roland Campos at 22 Buchanan Street in Hamilton drew 10 registered bidders.



The bidding commenced at $820,000 and the property was sold after 20 bids for $955,000.