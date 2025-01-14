Featured
NSW

Large Albion Park block sold after 60-plus years in the same family

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 14 January 2025, 3:29 am

publication logo

The property at 12 Calderwood Road, Albion Park consists of a three-bedroom home on a 5033 square metre block with a 41.1-metre frontage. Picture: Supplied

More than 5000 square metres of prime real estate at Albion Park recently changed hands after several decades in the same family.

The property at 12 Calderwood Road, Albion Park consists of a three-bedroom home on a 5033 square metre block with a 41.1-metre frontage.

CoreLogic records show the property sold for $1.3 million.

Read more: 'Plenty of privacy': large block near Albion Park fetches $1m-plus

CoreLogic records show the property sold for $1.3 million. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic records, the property had remained in the same family since it was built in 1960.

The property was primarily being marketed as suitable for "builders, developers and savvy investors".

However, selling agent, William Woods from One Agency Elite Property Group said the home was ultimately sold to an Illawarra buyer who planned to renovate and move in.

"It was a mixed bag - builders, developers, people who want to move into it," he said of the interest in the property.

Mr Woods said the home was in "very original" condition.

"It's very neat and tidy, but definitely needs an upgrade," he said.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Albion Park is $857,500.

40 Eastern Ave, Mangerton recently changed hands. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a Mangerton home has sold after multiple previous attempts.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 40 Eastern Avenue, Mangerton sold for $2.25 million.

The home sold after 90 days on the market.

The home sits on 707 square metres. It was constructed out of full double brick and concrete, with cedar finishes and a floor-to-roof glass atrium overlooking the private nine-metre in-ground pool with a large outdoor undercover entertaining area.

The Mangerton home sold for $2.25 million. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Damian Evans from DNA Residential Property declined to comment on the sale.

CoreLogic records show the home, which previously changed hands in 2009, had been listed for sale on at least two other occasions during recent years.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Mangerton is $1.335 million.

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

