Location near transport could be a goldmine for home on fringes of Wollongong

The Coniston property's location near the train station could soon prove crucial.

A developer willing to play the waiting game with a Coniston property could potentially cash in on proposed planning changes.

The property, which has been in the same family for more than 100 years, is already attracting strong early interest after less than a week on the market.



The property, located at 114 Gladstone Avenue, Coniston is due to be auctioned on August 8.

Coniston and Unanderra train stations are under consideration to be included as part of the new planning changes.

There's a three-bedroom home sitting on the 881 square metre block, which currently hasmedium density residential zoning.



However, there may be changes on the way that would impact the site.

Earlier this year, a decision was made to allow for greater density close to 37 train stations in NSW.

Corrimal station will be the first transport hub in the Illawarra to see apartments up to 24 metres high, under the government's new planning rules.



Corrimal will be the first, and similar changes are in line for North Wollongong, while Coniston and Unanderra are under investigation after being put forward by the council.

Already, an Illawarra-based developer recently snapped up a North Wollongong site that will likely only become more valuable in the midst of the planning changes.



The property, located at 114 Gladstone Avenue, Coniston is due to be auctioned on August 8.

The selling agent for the Coniston property, Daniel Hastings from MMJ Wollongong said there had been a mix of interest from Illawarra buyers, including residential buyers contemplating a knockdown-rebuild, and developers eyeing the site.

Mr Hastings said he didn't want to estimate the number of apartments that could be built on the site, but noted there were townhouse and villa-type developments in the immediate area, as well as high-rise apartments.



There isn't currently a price guide for the property.

"It's such a unique offering," Mr Hastings said. "There hasn't really been anything in recent history at this level, with the frontage and width that it has, and the location."



There's a three-bedroom home sitting on the 881 square metre block.

Asked whether the impending planning changes close to train stations, if greenlit for Coniston, could greatly increase the value of properties such as this one he said that was still yet to be seen.

"At the end of the day, it's a good time for the property, because there's the potential for that area to be formalised as one of those [transport hubs]," Mr Hastings said.

"There's still some potential for other areas to be considered, and I think a city fringe position like Coniston makes it a distinct possibility (to be approved) at some point in the future.

"It could be a sweetener for some buyers to realise that it could eventuate. But at the moment they need to consider the planning that's currently in place."