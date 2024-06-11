Lochinvar's historic 2HR radio building listed for the first time in 26 years

WATCH: Take a look inside this historic former radio station building set for auction in Lochinvar.

The former 2HR radio station at 1120 New England Highway in Lochinvar is scheduled to go to auction on June 22 with Ray White Maitland. Picture supplied

A LANDMARK 1930s building in Lochinvar that once housed radio station 2HR is on the market for the first time in 26 years.



The former 2HR building, which later became 2NX and is currently known as Hit106.9, at 1120 New England Highway is scheduled to go to auction on June 22 with Sharon Skelton and Katherine Taranto at Ray White Maitland.



A historic image of the building on opening day in September 1937. Picture from Robinson Family Collection

The property has an auction guide of $1.1 million to $1.2 million.

More than 60 years has passed since the double brick building was transformed into a residence which has remained tightly held by only two owners in the decades since the radio station ceased broadcasting from the site.

The property spans 3.3 acres. Picture supplied

Set on 3.3 acres, the building includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining area and two living rooms, including a soundproof living room.



The building's original ticket window is retained in the foyer entrance which has huge double doors.



The building's grand entrance. Picture supplied

The grand Art Deco facade remains in tact and other original features include high ceilings throughout.

There is also an in-ground swimming pool and a tennis court on the property, as well as a shed and three fenced paddocks.



"It is a landmark building in Lochinvar," Ms Skelton said.



The entry foyer has the original ticketing window. Picture supplied

"It was renovated into a house by the previous owners before the current owner bought the property in 1997.

"It is a very substantial home."

There are two bedrooms at the entrance of the building which are accessed via a hall that leads through to the study and main bathroom.

The home has four bedrooms. Picture supplied

There is a separate dining area that flows through to the timber kitchen and two large living areas, with a sun room and additional bedroom and bathroom at the rear.



The grand opening of 2HR radio station took place on September 6 in 1937.



Opening night at 2HR radio station with Colin Dunlop, John Radford, Eric Robinson, A.B Shaw, Jim Malone, Clive Ogilvy, Ollie Robinson, Russell Yeldon and Alex Mather. Picture from Robinson Family Collection

According to the Maitland Mercury, the station was owned by the Singleton Argus and the Robinson family.



The building also played host to dance nights which were held in large soundproof hall that is now the living room.



The soundproof living room has high timber ceilings. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 1997 for $290,000.

Ms Skelton said the listing had drawn a variety of interest from buyers in areas including Scone and Sydney, as well as those curious about the building's history.

A side view of the building's exterior. Picture supplied

"I had people pop in to the open house on the weekend and they were one of the original families who were involved in the radio station," she said.

"They said it was great to have a close up look after listening to all the stories and nostalgia over the years."

The property is open for inspection on Saturday, June 15 at 12.30pm.

1120 New England Highway, Lochinvar.