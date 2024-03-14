Long COVID: Illawarra renters facing a $148 a week hike since the pandemic

Wollongong locals have their say clockwise from top left Harley James Hurkett-West, Rebecca Mullea, Joseph Murrell, Angus McAndrew. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong region renters have been saddled with a 28 per cent increase in rental costs in the four years since the beginning of COVID-19, putting more pressure on people looking for rentals and those already renting.

According to a report from CoreLogic, the median weekly value of rent in Wollongong is $675 an increase of $148 in the last four years.

With this month marking the four year date since the first COVID lockdown, we've asked Wollongong residents about their experience with the tough rental market.

Angus McAndrew has recently moved into a new rental. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Angus McAndrew recently moved into a house in the suburb of Wollongong with two friends and said the process took a long time.

"I live with two other people who are roughly the same age as me," Mr McAndrew said.

"We looked for about three and a half months and to find a place within our price range... we found it extremely difficult."

Mr McAndrew said the balance of working while searching for a new home was also difficult to juggle.

"We all lived in apartments and looking for a place while having to maintain our current rent is extremely hard.

"It's just, it's nearly impossible to maintain your income all while having to find a place to live."

The suburb of Wollongong is split between 58 per cent renters to 42 per cent owner-occupied dwellings according to data from CoreLogic.

Harley James Hurkett-West has been homeless since he was 12-years-old. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Harley James Hurkett-West has been homeless since he was 12 years old and says the price of rent is just too much.

"It does seem to be becoming harder and harder," Mr Hurkett-West said.

Mr Hurkett-West said it is not just the Illawarra where rents are on the rise and he has travelled around the country to find anything affordable.

"I've looked in Dubbo, Wollongong, Newcastle, I've even been up the Gold Coast."

The current cheapest rental listing on view.com.au is for a $370 per week for a one-bedroom unit in the Illawarra region.

Rebecca Mullea is living with family while searching for a rental. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Rebecca Mullea lives with her family and says she is looking for a place to rent in Kiama but has found it difficult due to the cost of living pressures.

"The cost of it and then like the on top cost of like groceries and bills and having a car as well, like it's all just expensive," Miss Mullea said.

"I've been looking for a place with my boyfriend and some friends just like three bedrooms, hopefully.

"You can't find anything."

The median weekly value for rent in the Kiama council area is $700 according to CoreLogic.

Joseph Murrell has recently had his rent increased. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Joseph Murrell is renting from a friend in Keiraville and says his weekly rent has gone up recently and has cut back on grocery spending for himself.

"It's actually more than I can afford but I'm still managing," said Mr Murrell.

"I'm spending more of my money keeping them [his dogs] in food than myself.

"I just keep myself going on stuff I can throw in the microwave."

The median weekly value of rent for a house in Keiraville is $740.