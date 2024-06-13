Long-held family home of Lynch's Prawns owners listed for the first time in 86 years

What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

9 Nesca Parade at The Hill is scheduled for auction on July 13 with Mike Flook at Robinson Property. Picture supplied

A HOUSE held by the owners of Newcastle's long-running Lynch's Prawns shop on Newcastle foreshore is on the market for the first time since 1938.



The three-bedroom home at 9 Nesca Parade at The Hill is scheduled for auction on July 13 with Mike Flook at Robinson Property.



The property has an auction guide of $2.2 million. Picture supplied

The property has an auction guide of $2.2 million.



"What I like about it is it's The Hill and it has a lovely aspect looking out over the park," Mr Flook said.

The property is opposite Nesca Park. Picture supplied

"It would lend itself to a renovation or a second storey, which would really enhance that view, and it's on around 700 square metres which also lends itself to possible development of the site.

"It has a ton of character and the history that goes with it is really interesting as well being owned by the Lynch family."

Am aerial shot of the property. Picture supplied

The property is open for inspection on Saturday, June 15 from 2pm to 2.30pm.



Set on 695 square metres opposite Nesca Park and 250 metres from Darby Street, the brick and weatherboard house is in mostly original condition.



The living room. Picture supplied

The listing of the property follows the recent passing of Aina Lynch at the age of 93.



Aina Lynch owned and operated Lynch's Prawns for decades alongside her husband, Pat, until the business closed permanently in the mid 1980s.



Delia Lynch outside the home on Nesca Parade with her nephew, Bernard. Picture supplied

At the time of its closure, Lynch's was the oldest continuous running seafood and bait shop in Australia.



The couple took over the shop, and the family home on Nesca Parade, from Pat's parents, Delia and Dennis, who opened the business, Lynch's Bait Depot, in 1935.



The dining room. Picture supplied

According to Aina's niece, Ann Lynch, the family bought the home in 1938.



The floorplan includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, a lounge room, a dining room and kitchen.

The sauna in the separate studio. Picture supplied

It also has a wide wrap-around verandah and a garage.

A separate studio at the rear has a sauna which, according to Ann Lynch, allowed her aunt and uncle to unwind after long days working in the shop.



Pat and Aina Lynch. Picture supplied

"I believe they worked 365 days a year and would leave home around 6am and finish at 6pm at night," Ms Lynch said.



"I think they used to try to spoil themselves a bit when they were at home with some relaxation time, hence the sauna."



Lynch's Hub owner Blake Forrester and Aina Lynch at the mural. Picture from ABC Newcastle

One of Lynch's former customers, Blake Forrester, reopened the previously dilapidated Lynch's Prawns building on Wharf Road in 2017 after a crowdfunding campaign to revive the shop.



It now operates as a coffee and ice cream shop, Lynch's Hub, which features a mural of Aina and Pat on the exterior of the building.

The auction of the property will be held on-site on July 13 at 9.45am.

