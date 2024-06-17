Long-held Merewether cottage fetches more than $2 million at auction

WATCH: Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

65 Merewether Street in Merewether was listed with an auction guide of $2 million to $2.2 million with First National Newcastle City agents George Rafty and Joe Olsen. Picture supplied

A CLASSIC weatherboard cottage in original condition has fetched a huge sum at auction.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 65 Merewether Street was listed with an auction guide of $2 million to $2.2 million with First National Newcastle City agents George Rafty and Joe Olsen.



The auction drew two registered bidders, both from the Newcastle area, who opened the bidding at $1.9 million.



The home featured original ornate plaster ceilings and fretwork. Picture supplied

It took only six bids before the property was sold under auction conditions after negotiations.

"We negotiated with the highest bidder and it went from $2.1 million to the final negotiated price, and it was done," Mr Rafty said.

The sale price was undisclosed, however it is understood the property sold for $2.16 million.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

Mr Rafty said the buyer intends to knock down the existing property to rebuild.



"People who enquired on the property didn't even need to come to the open house inspections because they were buying as per land allotment," he said.



"Most people considered the house to be past its glory days, so it was viewed as a knockdown with the majority of buyers."



The living room led out to the sun room. Picture supplied

The property occupies a 564 square metre block.

The house was in original condition throughout, with three bedroom, two bathrooms, a kitchen, two bathrooms, a sun room, lounge room and dining room.

It was the first time the property had been offered to market in more than 50 years, according to Mr Rafty.

The home included the original pink bathroom. Picture supplied

It was sold as a deceased estate on behalf of the owner's family.

"It had been in the family for 50-odd years," he said.

"The owner used to be a firefighter in Merewether at the station around the corner on Llelwellyn Street, so he loved it and loved being able to walk around to that little shopping precinct.

One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

"It has all of your conveniences within 100 metres and that was attractive to a lot of people that looked at it.

"Having that northerly aspect at the rear and backing onto the bowling club, the buyer liked the idea of that, too."



The median house price in Merewether is $1.85 million, according to CoreLogic.

There were 23 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending June 16, with CoreLogic's preliminary results showing auctions in the region recorded a clearance rate of 77.8 per cent.



3 Ulick Street in Merewether sold for $1.14 million at auction. Picture supplied

Also in Merewether, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 3 Ulick Street held by its owner for 43 years sold at auction with Salt Property.

The bidding commenced at $1 million and the property was sold for $1.14 million.

9/103 Crebert Street in Mayfield sold for $1.16 million at auction. Picture supplied

In Mayfield, Salt Property's auction of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse built in 2022 in the gated Park Bella Vista development at 9/103 Crebert Street started with an opening bid of $980,000.

It sold under the hammer for $1.16 million.

16 Thornton Street in Mayfield West sold for $895,000 at auction. Picture supplied

Elsewhere in the Mayfield area, Spillane Property's auction of a three-bedroom house at 16 Thornton Street in Mayfield West drew five registrations.



After an opening bid of $800,000, the property was sold under the hammer for $895,000.