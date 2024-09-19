Losses are down: How Illawarra home owners fared by selling up

Most Illawarra home owners have made a six-figure gross profit by selling their property. Picture: File image

The vast majority of Illawarra home owners have made a six-figure profit by re-selling their property during the June quarter, new figures show.



A whopping 94.5 per cent of home re-sales nationally were sold for a profit in the three months up to June, one of the highest rates since June 2010, according to the CoreLogic Pain and Gain report.



The latest report found that in the Illawarra, 96.9 per cent of transactions during this period were gross profit-making sales.



The latest report found that in the June quarter in the Illawarra, 96.9 per cent of transactions during this period were gross profit-making sales. Picture: File image

Those sellers had held their properties for an average period of 8.8 years, and made a median profit of $387,000.



Of the 3.1 per cent that were loss-making sales, owners had held their homes for a median period of 2.5 years, and had a median loss of $37,500.

CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen said the Illawarra has maintained a relatively low rate of loss-making sales.



She said this was lower than what was seen nationally [5.5 per cent], and was on par with the loss-making sales rate across the whole of regional NSW.



The Illawarra had the second-highest rate of profit-making re-sales at 97.3 per cent, behind the Newcastle/Lake Macquarie region [97.5 per cent].



"This persistently high rate of profitability is tied to the recent boom in housing values, which have increased 56 per cent in the past five years," Ms Owen said.

"However, home values are still down from the record high in May 2022, which has seen an increased risk of loss-making sales since then."



CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen. Picture: Supplied

Losses are down

By comparison, in Q1 2024 in the Illawarra, 96.6 per cent of transactions during this period were gross profit-making sales.

Sellers at that time had held their properties for an average period of 8.4 years, and made a median profit of $384,740.

And of the 3.4 per cent that were loss-making sales in that quarter, owners had held their homes for a median period of 2.1 years, and had a median loss of $65,000.

"Still, it's worth noting that the actual underlying volume of loss-making sales remains exceedingly low for this region, at around 30 re-sales of 1000," Ms Owen said.

Looking ahead

Ms Owen said loss-making sales across the Illawarra are expected to remain fairly low through the September quarter, but may tick a little higher.



This was because home values in the region are still down 2.9 per cent from the record high in May 2022, so recent purchasers in particular are at risk of making a loss.



"Home values across the region did continue to rise 0.8 per cent in the three months to August, so similar to the previous quarter we may see a proportional increase in the rate of loss-making sales, but the actual dollar value of loss may be mitigated," she said.

