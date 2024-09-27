Featured
NSW

Love golf? House on Merewether golf course hits the market

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 27 September 2024, 1:58 am

76 Henry Street, Merewether is listed with a guide of $1.5 million to $1.6 million with Pat Collins at Colliers Residential Newcastle. Picture supplied

A house backing onto Merewether Golf Course has hit the market with Pat Collins at Colliers Residential Newcastle.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 76 Henry Street is listed with a guide of $1.5 million to $1.6 million.

The house is set on just over 900 square metres overlooking Merewether golf course. Picture supplied

"Properties along the golf course with that view don't come up very often," Mr Collins said.

"I grew up on the street myself so I know this home will be perfect for a family with kids and pets who want the space to run around, and entertain friends and family.

The property backs on to Merewether Golf Course. Picture supplied

"It's on 900 square metres, so it has a lot of space and if you're into golf, that's an added bonus."

The late 1970s architectural home is a Pettit & Sevitt design that makes the most of the leafy outlook and golf course view.

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Picture supplied

An abundance of large windows and sliding glass doors on the ground floor fill the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with natural light and take in the outlook across the green.

A void between the ground floor and upper floors has a skylight in the ceiling for additional natural light.

The view from the kitchen. Picture supplied

The open-plan living space flows out to a large deck.

The tri-level home has undergone a contemporary update since the owner purchased the property in 2009 for $705,000.

The dining room. Picture supplied

Mr Collins said the property offered a rare price point for Merewether.

"We have had several enquiries since we went to market on Thursday," he said.

The living room. Picture supplied

"It's a rare price point to get into that market for a family home on a good-sized block, so I'm expecting a good turnout at the first open house."

The property is open for inspection on September 28 from 11am to 11.30am.

The house is filled with natural light. Picture supplied

Updates to the home include a modern kitchen with stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.

The main bathroom and ensuite have also been updated.

The landscaped gardens. Picture supplied

Landscaped gardens are another feature, with established tropical plants and lawns stretching toward the golf course.

The property also has a large paved patio area.

The patio. Picture supplied

"It's very charming and feels very private like its own little sanctuary set down off Henry Street," he said.

"The owner has done an incredible job with the landscaping and gardens, which has made it quite special."

The main bedroom has balcony access. Picture supplied

All of the bedrooms are on the top level, including the main bedroom with an ensuite and balcony access.

The top level also has a main bathroom and a study that could be used as a fourth bedroom.

An additional living area and laundry is located on the second level.

76 Henry Street, Merewether.

NSW
Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

