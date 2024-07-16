Luxury new build smashes Fletcher suburb record with $3m off-market sale

Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

A luxury new build in Fletcher has sold for a record-breaking price in an off-market sale.

CoreLogic records show the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property at 2 Wakun Street recently settled for $3 million.

A rendered image of the luxury new build that sold for a record-breaking $3 million in Fletcher. Picture supplied

It is the first house in the suburb to top the $2 million mark.

Harcourts Newcastle listing agent Tim Lojszczyk oversaw the deal that smashed Fletcher's record house price by $1.25 million.

"It is an amazing result for the area and could be the benchmark for a long time in Fletcher," Mr Lojszczyk said.



The previous record in Fletcher was set in March 2023 with Belle Property agent Luke Morrison's $1.75 million sale of a five-bedroom house on 764 square metres at 12 Magnolia Close.

This five-bedroom house at 12 Magnolia Close held the previous suburb record of $1.75 million in Fletcher. Picture supplied

Set on 2065 square metres in Fletcher's Pinnacle Estate, Mr Lojszczyk said the architecturally designed home at 2 Wakun Street was snapped up before completion.

"It was at lock-up stage but it was unfinished, so it was a case of whether they should finish or just sell it to this buyer," Mr Lojszczyk.

"It was pretty close to completion and it is a rare offering to have that size of land in that area.

"It has very nice scenic views, so the land size, the house, and the views appealed to the buyer. It's exactly what they wanted."

The five-bedroom home was designed by Craggspace Architecture. Picture supplied

Newcastle studio Craggspace Architecture designed the home, with high-end finishes, a swimming pool and a three-car garage.

The house has five bedrooms with walk-in robes, multiple living areas, a study, gym, theatre room, and kitchen with a butler's pantry.

CoreLogic records show the vacant lot sold in 2019 for $490,000.

The sellers, who Mr Lojszczyk described as two entrepreneurs from Newcastle, built it as their forever home, however, they decided to take the opportunity to accept the $3 million offer.



"I was working with a buyer that was looking for something like this and I rang the owner and we brought the person through, and it turned out they liked it and wanted to buy it so we put the deal together," he said.

The median house price in Fletcher is $986,000, according to CoreLogic.