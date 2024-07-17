Magazine worthy weekender: Inside the renovation of a $4.5m beach cottage

631 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra boasts 180-degree ocean views from almost every room. Picture: Supplied

The now owner of an oceanfront cottage at Wombarra could hardly believe his eyes when the property came up during the COVID pandemic, when he was based in Sydney.

"I looked online on a Friday night, and couldn't believe this place was available," he said.

"I called the agent, went down to Wombarra on the Saturday morning, and bought it on the Monday.



Read more: Hopeful renovators battle it out for mid-century renovator held for 65 years



The home contains three bedrooms plus a separate home office and a range of entertaining spaces. Picture: Supplied

"I wasn't going to give anyone else a chance."

Now however, after a magazine-worthy rejuvenation, he is putting it up for sale again.



The oceanfront home's transformation has even been featured in Country Style magazine.

However, it took plenty of time and effort to get to this point.

Read more: Historic home held for more than 100 years finds a new owner



The home, pictured in 2020. Picture: CoreLogic

While the position of the property, on an oceanfront block, had plenty of potential the stunning views were not on show from the three-bedroom cottage, due to an overgrown garden that covered the block.

"When we first came here, we couldn't even see the water," the owner said.



He said the block was "covered full of weeds and invasive trees".

But three years of work outside has paid off, and it "now has amazing views".

The home, pictured in 2020 prior to the renovation. Picture: CoreLogic

Initially the owner had plans to pull down the current building, but then opted for a renovation.



He said a key goal of the renovation was to "create some character within the home".

That has been achieved through the addition of internal shiplap walls, restoring the original timber floors and installing stack-back sliders opening to the entertaining deck.

The home, pictured in 2020 prior to the renovation. Picture: CoreLogic

The old bland kitchen was removed and replaced along with a new laundry in the renovations and built-in wardrobes added in two of the bedrooms.

A highlight of the renovation for the owner has been the installation of a four-and-half-metre double-glazed slider.



"It opened the whole open-plan living and dining area out to the deck," he said.



The home is due to be auctioned on August 10, and has a price guide of $4.5 million. Picture: Supplied

The home is due to be auctioned on August 10 and has a price guide of $4.5 million.



The property last changed hands in 2020 for $2.28 million, according to CoreLogic.

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said there had been plenty of inquiries on the "gorgeous" home, including from international buyers.

"The location is absolutely spectacular," she said.

"The ocean is right at your back door, and the cottage has been renovated to a high standard, but still retains that coastal feel.

"There are a lot of buyers looking for that dream weekender on the beach."