Make a splash: Gerroa home with pop-up poolside cinema has $7.5m price tag

A Gerroa home that may be the ultimate entertainer is on the market, with an eye-watering price guide of $7.5 million.
And in a suburb which has enjoyed some significant sales in recent times, it could also set a new residential price benchmark.
The home is located at 164 Stafford Street, Gerroa, and aside from views of Seven Mile Beach to Currarong it has a curious history.
CoreLogic records show the home last sold in May 2001 for $675,000.
Selling agent, Jane Zwar from Belle Property Berry said the property was maintained until about 2006, and a decade later an extensive renovation took place, including the addition of a pool.
However, Mrs Zwar said the owner had "been buried in his work as a lawyer", and "had forgotten he owned the property" until he was recently reminded by a friend.
"In the past year or so, the seller's friend asked him what he was doing with it... The owner forgot that he owned it," she said.
The four-bedroom home sits on 675 square metres, and spans three levels.
The home's features include an infinity pool and a heated spa set alongside a secluded pool deck.
Enhanced by privacy screens, this outdoor area includes an automated cinema, a built-in barbecue kitchen for alfresco dining, and lounging spaces.
Inside, the home features two individual kitchens, two laundries, and two expansive living areas, each with full-width balconies.
The property also has an outdoor fire-pit, indoor fireplace and ample parking.
Mrs Zwar said a highlight of the "fantastic" home was the pop-up cinema.
"You feel like you're in a resort," she said. "There's a fireplace, lounges, the views are to die for, and it feels very private. A property like this doesn't come on to the market."
The home will also break the residential price record for the suburb if achieves its price guide.
The current price record is the sale of 138 Headland Drive for $7.1 million in 2021.
Gerroa was also the site of some significant property sales in 2023.
In February, a home in the much sought-after location sold in the "very high $6 million" range.
Although undisclosed at the time, it was ultimately revealed that the sale price for 78 Stafford Street was $6,828,000.
In May, the home at 76 Stafford Street sold for $5.5 million, while 122 Stafford Street sold for $6,350,000 in November.
