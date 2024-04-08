Featured
NSW

Make a splash: Gerroa home with pop-up poolside cinema has $7.5m price tag

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 8 April 2024, 5:18 am

publication logo

The home at 164 Stafford Street, Gerroa is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

A Gerroa home that may be the ultimate entertainer is on the market, with an eye-watering price guide of $7.5 million.

And in a suburb which has enjoyed some significant sales in recent times, it could also set a new residential price benchmark.

The home is located at 164 Stafford Street, Gerroa, and aside from views of Seven Mile Beach to Currarong it has a curious history.

Read more: Bidding frenzy for Mount Keira acreage with its own vineyard

The home boasts some eye-catching views. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the home last sold in May 2001 for $675,000.

Selling agent, Jane Zwar from Belle Property Berry said the property was maintained until about 2006, and a decade later an extensive renovation took place, including the addition of a pool.

However, Mrs Zwar said the owner had "been buried in his work as a lawyer", and "had forgotten he owned the property" until he was recently reminded by a friend.

"In the past year or so, the seller's friend asked him what he was doing with it... The owner forgot that he owned it," she said.

The four-bedroom home sits on 675 square metres, and spans three levels.

The home's features include an infinity pool and a heated spa set alongside a secluded pool deck.

The home has a price guide of $7.5 million. Picture: Supplied

Enhanced by privacy screens, this outdoor area includes an automated cinema, a built-in barbecue kitchen for alfresco dining, and lounging spaces.

Inside, the home features two individual kitchens, two laundries, and two expansive living areas, each with full-width balconies.

The property also has an outdoor fire-pit, indoor fireplace and ample parking.

Mrs Zwar said a highlight of the "fantastic" home was the pop-up cinema.

"You feel like you're in a resort," she said. "There's a fireplace, lounges, the views are to die for, and it feels very private. A property like this doesn't come on to the market."

The home has been extensively renovated. Picture: Supplied

The home will also break the residential price record for the suburb if achieves its price guide.

The current price record is the sale of 138 Headland Drive for $7.1 million in 2021.

Gerroa was also the site of some significant property sales in 2023.

In February, a home in the much sought-after location sold in the "very high $6 million" range.

Although undisclosed at the time, it was ultimately revealed that the sale price for 78 Stafford Street was $6,828,000.

In May, the home at 76 Stafford Street sold for $5.5 million, while 122 Stafford Street sold for $6,350,000 in November.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

