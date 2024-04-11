Martins Creek Quarry listed with price expectations upwards of $20 million

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

Martins Creek Quarry will be auctioned on May 22 with Commercial Collective. Picture supplied

A QUARRY site at the centre of a controversial expansion plan is on the market with price expectations upwards of $20 million.

Martins Creek Quarry will be auctioned on May 22 with Commercial Collective agents Matt Kearney and Adam Leacy.



The hard rock quarry has a net passing income of $1.61 million.

The $20 million-plus price guide includes the calendar year's royalty rent, Mr Kearney said.

The 25-year lease for the site commenced in December 1, 2012 and expires on November 30, 2037 to a market leading civil construction company.



Comprising seven lots, the land parcel is 127.28 hectares, with the remaining andesite, a type of rock, in-situ resource estimated to be 51 million tonnes.



The quarry is in Martins Creek located between Dungog and Maitland. Picture supplied

"It is one of the largest untouched resources in the Hunter Valley and is widely regarded as having the best quality rock available in the area," Mr Kearney said.



"This quarry started as a ballast quarry back in 1915 by the State Railway Authority and as such it has a dual track rail spur that connects to the main North Coast rail line."

Mr Kearney said buyer enquiry was steady.

"Given that it is a niche market that we are dealing in, we are very happy with the response," he said.

"The major players in the industry have all shown an interest in acquiring the property and whoever buys it will be only the third owner since 1915."

The quarry is privately held by a Hunter Valley family who has owned the asset for 35 years.

Mr Kearney said the owners are selling as it is the "right decision for the family".



He said the site's accessibility to major markets is a key feature, with its proximity to the Pacific Motorway and New England Highway providing connectivity to Sydney, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.



"The site is also connected to the main North Coast rail Line, which connects Sydney and Brisbane and is a key freight line," he said.



"Importantly, the site is improved by an operational dual line rail spur which enables efficient loading of material."

The site has drawn controversy after Daracon Quarries subsidiary Buttai Gravel applied to expand the quarry to extract 1.1 million tonnes of material every year for up to 25 years.

The Independent Planning Commission (IPC) refused the state significant development in February last year due to "significant impacts from the road haulage of quarry products".



"The quarry operator has lodged a state significant development application which has received draft conditions for approval but it is still under assessment," the agent said.

The auction will be held at 10 Newcomen Street, Newcastle at 11am on May 22.

