Mid-century gem in New Lambton Heights fetches significant price

10 Charlestown Road, New Lambton Heights has sold with Lisa Macklin Property. Picture supplied

One of Newcastle's finest mid-century homes has fetched one of the highest sale prices in New Lambton Heights.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property at 10 Charlestown Road, listed with Stephanie Jordan and Lisa Macklin at Lisa Macklin Property, sold one year after it initially hit the market with another agency.

The foyer features sandstone walls and ornate cornices. Picture supplied

The sale price was undisclosed, however, Ms Jordan confirmed it sold in the vicinity of the $3.2 million guide to a buyer from the Newcastle area.



Lisa Macklin Property took over the listing in June.

The living room. Picture supplied

"We did have a lot of enquiry and a lot of stickybeaks because it is a beautiful property and many people grew up knowing of the home," Ms Jordan said.

"In the end, we had two local buyers who showed strong interest in it which is why we achieved such a strong result."



The kitchen. Picture supplied

Set on a 1391 square metre block, the grand mid-century home has an expansive floor plan and opulent features.



The original bar is fully restored. Picture supplied

Known as Hudson House, the property dates back to 1961 when it was built as the opulent family home of Newcastle entrepreneur, master builder and former president of the Master Builders Association, Bill Hudson.

It was considered one of the city's most luxurious homes and featured in a 1962 edition of Australian Women's Weekly.

The house was built in 1961 for Newcastle entrepreneur, master builder and former president of the Master Builders Association, Bill Hudson. Picture supplied.

According to the article, the Hudson family would lend their home to host fundraising charity events "including mannequin parties and card parties that could accommodate as many as 200 guests".



"It was a mixed bag of buyers who inspected the home including medical professionals and retirees," the agent said.



The house has three original refurbished bathrooms and two newly renovated bathrooms. Picture supplied

"From what I have learned, the new owners' family have held different historical homes around Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.

"With this home, they loved the architecture, the history and the fact the owner had restored it to such a beautiful standard.

The home office. Picture supplied

"The attention to detail was phenomenal."

The property was updated by the sellers who enlisted interior designer Stewart Horton from Newcastle studio Horton & Co to oversee the project.



The terrace. Picture supplied

The walls feature hand-painted wallpaper and geometric parquetry floors reproduced in the original style.

Three bedrooms include dressing rooms and ensuites, while the master bedroom shares a sandstone patio with the library.

One of the home's five bedrooms. Picture supplied

Two bedrooms at the rear open onto an elevated sandstone patio with views across the pool and cabana.

Original features include ornate cornices, sandstone on the external walls and inside in the foyer and living room, and a decorative balustrade that runs from the lower level to the upper floor.

The swimming pool and cabana. Picture supplied

The original movie projector room was transformed into a home office space and the large ballroom features the home's original refurbished bar.

The new kitchen features marble benchtops and a curved island bench, with a custom-made white Ilve stove.

The new kitchen has marble benchtops and a curved island bench. Picture supplied

Three of the original bathrooms were refurbished and two were renovated but designed to be authentic to the era of the home.

CoreLogic records show the property, which previously sold in 2012 for $980,000, achieved the third-highest price for a residential property sale in New Lambton Heights.

The house is set on a 1467 square metre block. Picture supplied

A historic five-bedroom property, Karinya, set on 8586 square metres at 204 Croudace Street holds the title as the most expensive house in the suburb after selling for $3.85 million in 2022.



The median sale price of a house in New Lambton Heights is $1.07 million.



