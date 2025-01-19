Minnamurra trophy home designed by renowned architect changes hands

The five-bedroom home is located at 9 Carson Place, Minnamurra. Picture: Supplied

A trophy home at Minnamurra has changed hands after a couple of months on the market.



The listing had a price guide of $6 million and was designed by the late Ercole Palazzetti, an architect known for multiple trophy homes in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

The five-bedroom home, located at 9 Carson Place, Minnamurra offers views of the Minnamurra River to The Farm and Killalea Reserve.

The Minnamurra home was designed by the late Ercole Palazzetti. Picture: Supplied

At the time it was listed for sale, the home had the potential to set a new price record for the suburb.



CoreLogic records show the current sale price record for the suburb is $5.9 million, set in July.



Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder and Borg said he couldn't disclose the sale price, and CoreLogic records don't provide this information.

However, CoreLogic records do show the home fell just shy of setting a new suburb price record, while industry sources indicated it sold for close to the guide.

Mr Hodder said the home was sold to Kiama buyers who "love Minnamurra and had been looking there for a little while".

The current owners installed a four-person sauna, a wine cellar with a 160-bottle fridge, and fire-pit. Picture: Supplied

"There was plenty of interest, a broad range of interest, but these buyers have had their eye on Minnamurra for a while," Mr Hodder said.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 66 days on the market.

Records also show the home was previously sold in February 2015 for $1.68 million.

The home has been extensively renovated by the sellers. It features high ceilings, custom wood furniture and features throughout, expansive premium aluminium double-glazed recycled hardwood windows and stacker doors.

There's also ducted air conditioning, solar panels, an outdoor hot shower, and a back deck overlooking the river.

The listing had a price guide of $6 million. Picture: Supplied

The seller recently said location and views were key to the home's initial appeal.

"It felt really remote as a home; even though you're right in amongst the suburb, it felt like you were isolated," he said.

"It was quiet, and right on the reserve, so essentially you could only hear the water, the birds and the ocean."

The home has been extensively renovated by the sellers. Picture: Supplied

The seller said they had undertaken two extensive renovations on the property, which was built in the 1980s.

"We tried to stay true to his [Palazzetti's] design; we didn't change the footprint at all," he said.

"But we had to modernise the kitchen, bathroom, and just the general feel of the place.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 66 days on the market. Picture: Supplied

"He had a very Mediterranean approach to many of his houses.



"So we tried to stay true to that, while bringing it into more modern times."

The sellers also installed a four-person sauna, a wine cellar with a 160-bottle fridge, and a fire-pit.