More than meets the eye behind quaint facade of Cooks Hill cottage

87 Corlette Street, Cooks Hill is listed with Presence Real Estate agent Natalie Tonks. Picture supplied

A CIRCA 1918 house in Cooks Hill described as having "one of the best renovations in the suburb" is on the market for the first time in a decade.



The property at 87 Corlette Street is listed with Presence Real Estate agent Natalie Tonks.



The circa 1918 home underwent a major renovation a decade ago. Picture supplied

Ms Tonks said a price guide was yet to be determined ahead of the property's first open house inspection on Saturday at 1pm.

From the facade, the post-Federation era brick home appears modest however, the house occupies the largest privately held residential block on Corlette Street.



The new rear extension. Picture supplied

The 685 square metre size allowed enough space for owners Steve Brown and Caroline Veldhuizen to extend the cottage as part of a major renovation in 2014.

Five years later, a double storey one-bedroom studio was built at the rear of the property.



The one-bedroom studio at the rear of the property. Picture supplied

"You need to look beyond the facade because there is a lot to unpack," Ms Tonks said.

"It's one of the best renovations in Cooks Hill and it's a fabulous size, it's tranquil and it has the studio out the back, so it really could be ideal for a family or a multi-generational family, or a downsizer who wants to earn a rental return."



The living room in the original section of the home. Picture supplied

When the owners bought the house in 2012 for $870,000, the floorplan spanned three bedrooms, one bathroom and a tiny kitchen.

A contemporary redesign by Newcastle-based architect studio Zugai Strudwick Architects incorporating solar passive design principles transformed the property into a modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The kitchen in the new extension. Picture supplied

The "Newcastle-meets-Byron Bay" renovation ties in the home's original features including the 3.1-metre high ceilings, fret work, ornate ceilings and leadlight windows.



Salvaged items can be found throughout such as the original kitchen cabinetry used as a display unit in the bedroom and ironbark floorboards used to line the ceiling on the deck.



The main house has four bedrooms. Picture supplied

"We kept the original linen press, so whatever was original and added to the character of the home, we kept," Mr Brown said.

"We have done a lot of renovating over the years and we always try to adapt the renovation to suit the house."



The original section has three bedrooms, a bathroom, lounge room and eat-in kitchenette with a sliding barn door separating it from the new extension.



The kitchenette leads out to the deck. Picture supplied

The extension added a master bedroom with ensuite and a second living area with glass doors and windows that take in the view of the garden's tropical plants and established trees.



An open-plan kitchen and dining area with a stone feature wall, heated polished concrete floors and louvre windows connects the old and the new.

The kitchen and dining area overlooks the gardens and fish pond. Picture supplied

"It has been designed with passive energy efficient principles rather than having to rely on air conditioning," he said.



At the rear of the block is the two-storey studio with a bedroom, bathroom studio, kitchen and living area, plus a study and laundry downstairs.

The living room in the extension. Picture supplied

The studio, which can be accessed via the driveway at the side of the main house, was built to feel as though "it's like living in the treetops", according to the owner.



The median house price in Cooks Hill is $1.69 million, according to CoreLogic.

87 Corlette Street, Cooks Hill.

