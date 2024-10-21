Mount Kembla home sold 15 mins before auction, sets a new price record

29 William James Drive, Mount Kembla sold for more than $4 million. Picture: Supplied

A Mount Kembla home has established a new price record for the suburb, changing hands for more than $4 million.

The home, located at 29 William James Drive, Mount Kembla sold a matter of minutes before it was due to go under the hammer.

The five-bedroom home, set on 9306 square metres sold for $4.15 million.



The Mount Kembla home was completed several years ago. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic records, the previous sale price record for the suburb was $3.575 million, set in May 2023.



Selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the home was sold to an Illawarra buyer who was looking for "something of quality, extremely private and with tranquil surrounds".

The home sold 15 minutes before it was due to be auctioned on Friday.

"The auction was scheduled at 6.30pm, and it sold at 6.15pm," Mr Kay said.



"It's a beautiful property, and it certainly warranted a suburb record. It's a record because there's probably nothing like it in Mount Kembla, or nothing like it that's come on the market there before.

"A lot of our top-end buyers are buying now in anticipation that the market's going to move again late next year.

"The smart buyers are buying up now."

Completed in 2019, the home features hybrid timber flooring, plantation shutters, air conditioning, and an in-ground pool overlooking the greenscape.



Mr Kay said Mount Kembla tended to be a tightly-held location, and the home was situated on the premium, sought-after street in the suburb.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Mount Kembla is $922,500.

Other suburb records

There has been a series of new residential suburb price records set throughout the Illawarra so far this year.

A waterfront property dubbed "the ultimate beach house" smashed the sale price record for a popular location in Wollongong's northern suburbs.

The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale sold for $5.5 million.

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said the home sold to a Canberra buyer.

Meanwhile, the beachfront property at 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million.



CoreLogic records show it sold after 43 days on the market.



Also, the property at 20 Aldridge Avenue, East Corrimal sold for $3.125 million prior to auction.

According to CoreLogic records, the previous price record for the suburb was $2.95 million, set in December 2022.



128 Darkes Forest Road, Darkes Forest recently sold. Picture: Supplied

A property in the tightly-held rural area of Darkes Forest set a new sale price record for that suburb.

The previous record was held by the same property when it changed hands in 2022.

'Wirruna Estate' is a 37.97-acre property located at 128 Darkes Forest Road, Darkes Forest.

Also, a Thirroul home with an eye-catching array of features smashed the sale price record for the popular northern suburb.

Industry sources have indicated that it sold for $8.1 million.

Meanwhile, an uber-luxury Shell Cove home with its own rooftop bar and spa set a new residential price record.

CoreLogic records show the home sold for $6.3 million.