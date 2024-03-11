Mount Pleasant mid-century home attracts bumper interest from buyers

33 Ramah Avenue Mount Pleasant has a striking orange front door. Picture supplied

It might be typical of the style of house of another century but plenty of buyers have already shown interest in a mid-century 1960s built home in Mount Pleasant.



Selling agent Nicole Kay from Belle Property for the The four-bedroom house at 33 Ramah Avenue, Mount Pleasant says the house is already attracting a crowd.

"We had our first viewing there on Saturday and we had nearly 40 groups through," said Ms Kay.

"It was a a good turnout for sure, lots of people are interested in that architectural style."

33 Ramah Avenue Mount Pleasant has an open living and dining area. Picture supplied

Mid-century style is characterised by large open spaces with a small footprint and floor-to-ceiling windows among other features.

The house is built around the central atrium which serves as the focal point of the property.

The outdoor central courtyard has plenty of light and full-length doors that connect it to the rest of the house.

33 Ramah Avenue Mount Pleasant has a central courtyard. Picture supplied

The lounge and dining area which has large glass doors out on the backyard which the marketing says offers "ocean glimpses" and overlooks the large backyard.

The house is kitted out with polished high ceilings overhead and pine flooring underfoot.

A smaller galley kitchen, typical at the time of construction, connects to the dining area and the laundry.

The bathroom has been updated and has a frameless shower to complement the white marble sink and bath.

A front deck leads to the bright orange front door and "makes a proud entertainers' statement" according to the marketing.

33 Ramah Avenue Mount Pleasant has back deck overlooks the backyard. Picture supplied

Sitting on a 923 sqm block the house is only 700m away from Pleasant Heights Public School.

There is currently no price guide available for the property but the median house price in the area is $1.23 million according to data from CoreLogic.

In recent sales a three-bedroom house at 90 New Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant sold for $1.45 million in January this year.