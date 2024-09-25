Multi-million dollar view: Merewether pad smashes street record

What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

15 Hillcrest Road, Merewether has sold for a street record with Mitchel Ross at Creative Property Co. Picture supplied

A house in a private pocket of Merewether has fetched a huge price and smashed the street record.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property at 15 Hillcrest Road recently sold for an undisclosed sum.



The house is set across two levels. Picture supplied

However, Creative Property Co listing agent Mitchel Ross confirmed it sold in the vicinity of its $5 million guide.

The result topped the previous Hillcrest Road record set in June with the $4.4 million sale of a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 570 square metres at number eight.

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen. Picture supplied

By comparison, 15 Hillcrest Road occupies 1083 square metres.

The listing drew widespread interest from Tamworth and Dural to Sydney, as well as local buyers in Valentine and Merewether.



The view from the living room. Picture supplied

Mr Ross said the purchaser lives only a few blocks away on Janet Street.

"Funnily enough, the buyer was the first person to enquire about the property," Mr Ross said.



The living room. Picture supplied

"We had around 60 buyers through the home including one from Clareville on the other side of Palm Beach in Sydney who was looking at it for a holiday home.

"In the end it went to a local family."

Three of the bedrooms include balcony access. Picture supplied

The sale delivered the sellers a sizable profit.

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in July 2014 for $1.9 million.



Set in a cul-de-sac on an elevated block overlooking Merewether, the property has unobstructed views of Bar Beach, Dixon Park Beach and Merewether Beach.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The two-storey house included multiple living areas, two office spaces and a designer kitchen with a 900mm oven, Bosch Induction Hob and an island bench.



The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area leads to the patio and in-ground swimming pool.



The property has views of Bar Beach and Merewether Beach. Picture supplied

Four bedrooms, including three with balcony access, are on the top level including the master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe.

"The beauty of that property was everyone loved the level of privacy on the street," he said.



The property was last sold in 2014. Picture supplied

"The privacy, the view and the size of the block all appealed to buyers."



Mr Ross is also overseeing the off-market sale of a beachfront home in Bar Beach which has a guide of $5.5 million.

The median sale price of a house in Merewether is $1.87 million, according to CoreLogic.