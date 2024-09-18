Multiple buyers compete for 1950's cottage renovator at Bulli

35 Willcath Street, Bulli sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Multiple buyers have fought it out for a renovator or knockdown-rebuild candidate in a sought-after East Bulli spot.

The home at 35 Willcath Street, Bulli sold at auction for $1.51 million.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 2016 for $420,000.

The Bulli home sold for $1.51 million. Picture: Supplied

The three-bedroom, 1950's cottage features high ceilings, as well as a brick fireplace, mantle, picture rails and timber floors.



It's also an approximately 750-metre walk to Bulli Beach.

Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said there were six registered bidders for the auction.

He said bidding started at $1.1 million and it was a three-horse race for most of the proceedings, with about 20 bids placed.

The property was being marketed as having considerable potential to renovate, extend or knockdown and rebuild (subject to council approval).

Mr Molenaar said the successful buyers were an Illawarra family.

32b Hewitts Avenue, Thirroul recently changed hands. Picture: Supplied

A luxury family home in Wollongong's northern suburbs has changed hands.

The home at 32b Hewitts Avenue, Thirroul was completed in 2022. The four-bedroom home sits on 1067 square metres.

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said he couldn't disclose the sale price.

However, the home had a guide of $3 million, and industry sources said it sold for just below this figure.

Mr Samuelsson said the home was sold to Illawarra-based buyers, who liked the yard space for the family.

Features of the home include a wood fireplace, outdoor heaters, ducted air conditioning, large under house storage space, security camera system, rain tank and an electronic gate at the entry.

On the ground floor is a studio, suitable as an additional living space, gym or home cinema.

The duplex at 57b Redman Avenue, Thirroul has sold for $2.75 million. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, also in Thirroul, a new high-end duplex has sold off-market.

The property at 57b Redman Avenue, Thirroul sold for $2.75 million.

The five-bedroom listing is one of four brand new luxury homes, and features an oversized master suite with walk-in robe and designer bathroom and ensuite.

Selling agent, Laurie Johnston from McGrath Thirroul said the home had been previously listed for sale, then temporarily withdrawn from the market.

"It was sold off-market just before we were about to launch it again," he said.

"It was sold to a couple from Mount Keira. The buyer came through on a Sunday, and bought it on the Monday.

"The result shows a little warmth coming back to the market."

Also, 59a Redman Avenue, located within the same complex, is now on the market with a guide of $2.75 million.