Neighbouring Mount Keira homes sell at auction within days of each other

175 Mount Keira Road, Mount Keira's throwback feel was popular with buyers. Picture: Supplied

Two neighbouring Mount Keira properties have sold under the hammer within four days of each other.

One of the homes was extensively renovated, while the other retained a throwback charm that was a hit with buyers.

The home at 175 Mount Keira Road, Mount Keira attracted more than a dozen registered bidders at auction, with one buyer's strategic approach paying off.

175 Mount Keira Road, Mount Keira was the subject of spirited bidding. Picture: Supplied

The home sold for $995,000 on Friday.

The three-bedroom home sits on 689 square metres, and was being sold as a deceased estate.

Selling agent, Sam Vescio from MMJ North said there were 13 registered bidders, with "spirited" bidding taking place.

"A buyer jumped in at the last minute with a couple of bids and snatched it away from a buyer who had been bidding the whole time," he said.

Bidding kicked off at $850,000, with more than 15 bids placed.

The successful buyer is from the Illawarra.

Mr Vescio said he didn't believe the neighbouring property being auctioned in the same week had any impact on this result.

"While they're next door to each other, they're different types of properties," he said.

"One is fully renovated, and ours wasn't. So it wasn't really the same buyers looking at both."

Mr Vescio said No.175's throwback feel appealed to many buyers.

"This property was the original owner since the 1970s, original condition, but it was in very good condition," he said.

"It was amazing how good a condition it was in for its age.

"A lot of people were attracted to the 1970s-style furniture that was in top condition."

177 Mount Keira Road, Mount Keira sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, days earlier the home at 177 Mount Keira Road, Mount Keira sold under the hammer to a Sydney buyer.

The three-bedroom renovated home sold for $1,105,000.

Sitting on 961.1 square metres, the home features a covered alfresco dining area overlooking a large in-ground pool.

Selling agent, Tim Latham from Ray White said there were three registered bidders, including a phone bidder from Sydney.

"The guide and feedback was $1 million to $1.1 million, and the reserve was $1.1 million," he said.

"Bidding started at $1 million.

"The (interested) buyers - first home buyers and young families - loved the fact they could simply move in without any work needed."

The co-selling agent was Jacob Shalala.

18 Palmer Avenue, Kanahooka was hotly contested at auction. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the investor appeal of a Kanahooka home has helped ensure its sale under the hammer.



The home at 18 Palmer Avenue, Kanahooka sold for $1,095,500 last week.

Sitting on 759 square metres, the main residence has three bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, while there's also a fully self-contained detached two-bedroom granny flat with private entry.

There were 13 bids placed at the auction.

Selling agent, Sam O'Halloran from The Agency Illawarra said two bidders were active during the auction, with a reserve of $1.1 million that was later adjusted on the day.

"The opening bid was $990,000," Mr O'Halloran said.

"The eventual purchaser bid $1.09 million and then made two further increased bids while we negotiated with our vendor to sell the property under auction conditions with $1.095 million and $1.0955 million thrown on top.

"There were two buyers bidding at the auction - both from out of the area. The winning bidder purchased as an investment in their super fund, from North Sydney, and the under-bidder was an investor from Fairfield."

Mr O'Halloran said there was a lot of interest in the property, given the granny flat's street access and long-term tenant.

"Combined, you could get at least $1000 per week over two rentals, which is attractive to the investor market as it's split over two properties," he said.

"They (the buyer) loved that it's split over two properties.

"And with building costs, it's time consuming and expensive to build a granny flat."

He said both active bidders were participating online.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 1995 for $117,000.

