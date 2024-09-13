Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

New land release of 46 lots launches to market in Catherine Hill Bay

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 13 September 2024, 2:10 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

The first release of land in the new Catherine Hill Estate at Catherine Hill Bay has hit the market. Picture supplied

The first lots in a new residential subdivision in Catherine Hill Bay have hit the market.

Property developer The Hunter Group's first stage of Catherine Hill Estate on Flowers Drive includes 46 lots, ranging from 514 square metres to 1674 square metres.

The lots are for sale via online auction platform Openn Negotiation with listing agent Jason Morris.

The price guide for all lots is $1000 per square metre.

The 46 lots range from 514 square metres to 1674 square metres. Picture supplied

"The lots are being offered by public auction and we plan on registering lots in the first quarter of 2026," Mr Morris said.

The agent has received around 300 enquiries via the Catherine Hill Estate website and another 25 enquiries since the land launched for sale on September 12.

"We have had a lot of interest and the majority has been from locals, including some who already live in the Beaches Estate [in Catherine Hill Bay]," he said.

Located on the northern fringe of the suburb, the estate is one kilometre from the beach.

The development includes a heritage walkway constructed as part of Hamlet A to connect the estate to Northwood Road.

An aerial shot of Catherine Hill Bay. Picture supplied

The path will provide access from the northern end of Catherine Hill through Middle Camp to the beach.

"It is currently being cleared to make it accessible for people to walk on and it will lead straight down to the beach from the estate," he said.

"The heritage walkway was part of a former rail corridor when it was a mining town."

Future plans include a second and third release of 161 lots in Hamlet B.

As part of the development, the Hunter Group plans to renovate existing heritage homes along Colliery Road in Hamlet B which will become available for sale alongside the new land lots.

NSW
Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Selling your home? Good news as regional Australia outshines cities for home profits
Selling your home? Good news as regional Australia outshines cities for home profits
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market
Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South
Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South
Celebrity sellers: top high profile sales of 2024
Celebrity sellers: top high profile sales of 2024
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Newcastle investor snaps up luxury conversion of historic Branxton Bank

Newcastle investor snaps up luxury conversion of historic Branxton Bank

By Jade Lazarevic
Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South

Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South

By Jade Lazarevic
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market

Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market

By Brendan Crabb
Where to see the best Christmas lights around Australia

Where to see the best Christmas lights around Australia

By January Jones