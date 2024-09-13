New land release of 46 lots launches to market in Catherine Hill Bay

The first release of land in the new Catherine Hill Estate at Catherine Hill Bay has hit the market. Picture supplied

The first lots in a new residential subdivision in Catherine Hill Bay have hit the market.



Property developer The Hunter Group's first stage of Catherine Hill Estate on Flowers Drive includes 46 lots, ranging from 514 square metres to 1674 square metres.



The lots are for sale via online auction platform Openn Negotiation with listing agent Jason Morris.



The price guide for all lots is $1000 per square metre.



The 46 lots range from 514 square metres to 1674 square metres. Picture supplied

"The lots are being offered by public auction and we plan on registering lots in the first quarter of 2026," Mr Morris said.

The agent has received around 300 enquiries via the Catherine Hill Estate website and another 25 enquiries since the land launched for sale on September 12.

"We have had a lot of interest and the majority has been from locals, including some who already live in the Beaches Estate [in Catherine Hill Bay]," he said.

Located on the northern fringe of the suburb, the estate is one kilometre from the beach.

The development includes a heritage walkway constructed as part of Hamlet A to connect the estate to Northwood Road.



An aerial shot of Catherine Hill Bay. Picture supplied

The path will provide access from the northern end of Catherine Hill through Middle Camp to the beach.



"It is currently being cleared to make it accessible for people to walk on and it will lead straight down to the beach from the estate," he said.



"The heritage walkway was part of a former rail corridor when it was a mining town."



Future plans include a second and third release of 161 lots in Hamlet B.



As part of the development, the Hunter Group plans to renovate existing heritage homes along Colliery Road in Hamlet B which will become available for sale alongside the new land lots.

