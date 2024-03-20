New Shell Cove land release to be sold via ballot this month

Real estate secrets: Regulator moves to stamp out unfair property sale practices

A limited release of nine land lots at The Waterfront, Shell Cove will hit the market later this month, with strong buyer interest expected.

Located on Nautica Crescent, the lots are surrounded by nature with all directly adjoining neighbouring wetlands and metres from a brand-new pocket park with a playground across the road.



The Shellharbour Marina is one block south, and Shellharbour South Beach is 500 metres east.

Read more: Art Deco classic at Mangerton changes hands after less than 3 years

A limited release of nine land lots at The Waterfront, Shell Cove is set to hit the market. Picture: Supplied

To be sold via ballot on March 28, the lots range in size from 330 square metres to 441 square metres.



This release also includes an additional larger lot suitable for duplex development.

The lots are priced from $1.15 million to $1.55 million, excluding the duplex lot. Pricing isn't available for the duplex lot at this stage.



Settlements on the lots will take place this year, meaning buyers can begin their build process almost immediately. Buyers can choose their own builders for these lots.



The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a master-planned community by Shellharbour City Council with Frasers Property Australia.

The Waterfront Shell Cove development director Mathew Gulliver said he expected the Nautica Crescent lots to be quickly snapped up.

"We're anticipating great interest from families who want to secure their future in this community, which is such an ideal place to bring up kids," he said.



"Equally, we expect to hear from downsizers who want to establish a low stress home near plenty of amenity with lots of room for visiting kids and grandkids."



Read more: 'It has real character': Competition for Mount Keira home after 50 years

Recent land sales in Shell Cove include $3.1 million for a 465 square metre block in the Peninsula land release last November.

Also, a 464 square metre block - beachfront land on Boollwarroo Parade across the road from Shellharbour South Beach - sold for $2,550,000 last October.

Last year, Frasers announced that the release of the final land lots in The Peninsula marked the project entering the "home straight".



The Peninsula Precinct will comprise 66 blocks of land - the only precinct to offer beachfront land with direct access to Shellharbour South Beach, as well as blocks fronting the marina.



Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.