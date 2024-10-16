Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs where homes are selling the fastest

What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

Kahibah and Lambton are among the suburbs where homes are trading hands the fastest across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, according to CoreLogic.

Overall, homes across the region take a median of 23 days to sell.



Homes in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region take a median of 23 days to sell, according to CoreLogic. Picture Marina Neil

However, some suburbs have emerged as hot spots for buyers including one with an average selling time of 14 days.

CoreLogic reveals the top 10 fastest-selling suburbs in the region, with homes in some areas selling in half the time it took compared with one year ago.

All except for one suburb in the top 10 have a median home price under $1 million.

CoreLogic data reveals the 10 fastest-selling suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. Picture Maxon Mason Hubers

Homes in Beresfield are the quickest to sell with a median of 14 days on market compared with 24 days in September 2023.



"Homes are selling quicker and for better money too," listing agent Rob McCorriston of Dowling Property Newcastle and The Hunter said.

"I believe one of the reasons it is attractive is that Berefield is part of Newcastle City Council.

"It has large blocks with great frontages and there is so much potential to do more with a lot of the properties, such as adding a granny flat or subdividing."



6 Landor Street in Beresfield.

His listing of a four-bedroom house on 600 square metres at 6 Landor Street in Beresfield recently sold after 22 days on market for $680,000.



Other properties aren't even making it to market.

"This month I have sold three properties in Beresfield off-market and achieved great results without even going on the market," he said.

"The average days on market is around two weeks and while some do go past that, everything is moving very quickly."



Mr McCorriston has two homes listed in Beresfield including a two-bedroom house for $535,000 at 24 Ogilvie Street and a three-bedroom property at 166 Anderson Drive with a guide of $730,000 to $750,000.

166 Anderson Drive, Beresfield. Picture supplied

The average sale price of a home in the suburb is $598,432.

"Affordability is a big factor for people in Newcastle heading west to buy," he said.

"The feedback from prospective buyers is that although interest rates are high, once rates come down it is going to become a lot more competitive than what we are currently experiencing now even with these low days on market."

Other suburbs in the lower end of the market with shorter days on market include Maryland where homes are selling after a median of 19 days on market, down from 23 one year ago.



Maryland's median sale price for a home is $797,262.

Mid-range priced suburbs dominate the top 10 list, with homes in Waratah West, Gateshead and Cardiff South taking a median of 16 days to sell.

Increased demand for homes in Gateshead, which has a median price of $828,361, has seen days on market slashed from 34 to 16 over the past 12 months.



Buyers see 'good value for money' in Kahibah

The suburb with the largest fall in days on market was Kahibah, with homes taking an average of 18 days to sell, down from 43 in September 2023.

Peter Shields of Shiels + Co recently sold a four-bedroom house at 30 Murrakin Street for $1.2 million in 22 days.



"Kahibah is the best-performing suburb in and around the areas we sell in," Mr Shiels said.



30 Murrakin Street, Kahibah. Picture supplied

"It has always been popular but days on market are down considerably and the properties we have listed have sold really quickly."



The suburb's proximity to Newcastle CBD, Charlestown and beaches in Dudley and Redhead appealed to buyers, Mr Shields said.

"Geographically, it's in that sweet spot," he said.



"There is a varying price point in Kahibah depending on the style of property but it is, again, in that sweet spot price-wise.

"Buyers see good value for money."

137 Wallsend Road, Kahibah. Picture supplied

He has a two-bedroom house at 137 Wallsend Road in Kahibah listed with a guide of $830,000.



The median sale price of a home in Kahibah is $910,878.

Three other suburbs in the middle market ranked in the top 10 were Rankin Park (median of 18 days on market), Macquarie Hills and Mayfield East with 19 and 20 days on market, respectively.



"Looking across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region, the more affordable markets spent an average of around 28 days on market compared with 34 days in the upper end of the market," CoreLogic economist Kaitlyn Ezzy said.

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy. Picture supplied

"Given the current climate with the high interest rate environment and low borrowing capacity, it's not surprising that selling times are generally skewed toward those more affordable suburbs."



Homes in Lambton, which ranked in the upper end of the market with a median sale price of $1,044,548, are also selling fast.



The suburb recorded a median selling time of 18 days compared with 35 days one year ago.

Is now a good time to sell in these suburbs?

For homeowners in the top 10 suburbs, selling up now could work in their favour, Ms Ezzy said.



"With the short time on market and a declining time on market it generally means selling conditions are slightly skewed in favour of the seller," she said.

"For those looking to sell in those areas, it is probably not a bad time to sell especially if they are looking to move quite quickly.

"There seems to be a lot of buyers out there looking to transact quickly."