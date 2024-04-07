Newcastle East home opposite Cowrie Hole chasing $6.2 million to $6.8 million

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

9 Shortland Esplanade in Newcastle East is listed with a guide of $6.2 million to $6.8 million. Picture supplied

A HOUSE in a prime location in Newcastle East is back on the market with new listing agents and a price guide.



Mike Flook from Robinson Property is marketing the sale of the four-bedroom home at 9 Shortland Esplanade in conjunction with Scott Walkom at Walkom Real Estate.

The house is positioned opposite the Cowrie Hole. Picture supplied

The previous listing agent did not disclose a price guide, however, Mr Flook said the property was expected to fetch upwards of $6.2 million.

"We are guiding $6.2 million to $6.8 million and it goes to auction in four weeks' time," Mr Flook said.



The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

"It is an ideal development opportunity or a great place to build a beachside pad."

The auction will be held on May 4 at 1.30pm.

CoreLogic records show the property sold in April 2022 for $6 million and holds the record as the most expensive house in Newcastle East.



The living room. Picture supplied

Mr Flook said the listing had drawn a steady level of enquiry since it was relisted on April 4.



The two-storey home is one of only eight properties, including unit blocks and houses, along Shortland Esplanade that sits directly opposite the Cowrie Hole.



The staircase leads up to the living room. Picture supplied

"It is total waterfront on the Cowrie Hole," he said.

"It was previously owned by the Orrett family and they had six or seven children, so the property has five bedrooms.

"It is an old Newcastle East relic, but it is total waterfront."

One of the home's five bedrooms. Picture supplied

The previous listing included no internal shots of the property but the new marketing campaign includes a glimpse of the inside.



Set on 297-square metres, the inside has huge living area that connects to the kitchen and dining room, with the master bedroom at the rear with an ensuite.

The house is 150 metres from Newcastle Ocean Baths. Picture supplied

A large balcony at the front of the house overlooks the Cowrie Hole and Newcastle Baths.

The ground floor level has three bedrooms and a study/bedroom, plus two bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage plus an additional garage.

The house is positioned in a prime location in Newcastle East. Picture supplied

Inspection of the property is available by appointment.

It's not the only high-priced property on the market in Newcastle East.

A renovated historic terrace at nearby 1 Ocean Terrace is listed with a guide of $7.25 to $7.95 million with Salt Property.



9 Shortland Esplanade, Newcastle East.

