Newcastle homeowners earn big profits, but loss making sales up from a year ago

According to CoreLogic, 97.1 per cent of transactions in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie earned a profit in the December 2023 quarter. Picture Max Mason Hubers

HOMEOWNERS selling in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are still coming out on top, however, profitability is deteriorating.

That's according to CoreLogic's Pain and Gain report which reveals that nearly all homeowners across the region who sold dwellings (units and houses) in the December 2023 quarter earned a profit.

In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, 97.1 per cent of transactions sold for gains and pocketed sellers a combined profit of $587,326,825.

A total of 96.9 per cent of people who sold a house in Newcastle earned a median gain of $465,000 after holding on to their home for a median period of 9.7 years.

Sellers of units (97.7 per cent) earned a median profit of $210,025 after a median of 6.8 years of ownership.

In Lake Macquarie, 97 per cent of house sales earned a median profit of $455,000 after a median of 9.8 years of ownership and 95.8 per cent of unit sellers drew median gains of $225,500 after hanging on to their property for a median of 7.4 years.



Loss making sales up compared with a year ago

Across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, 2.9 per cent of homeowners (dwellings and units) who sold over the December 2023 quarter recorded a loss.

Those who lost money on their property held onto their home for a median period of 1.9 years.



CoreLogic head of research, Eliza Owen. Picture supplied

"In Lake Macquarie, the rate of loss making sales for dwellings was 3.3 per cent which is up from 2.7 per cent in the September quarter of 2023," CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen said.

"Newcastle is down 2.8 per cent for dwellings from 3.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

"However, if we look at the previous year, generally, profitability has deteriorated."



In the December 2022 quarter, 1.4 per cent of dwelling sales in Lake Macquarie and 1.2 per cent in Newcastle recorded a loss.

"Looking at it over time, it looks like profitability is deteriorating but it still remains very contained," she said.

Across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, 2.9 per cent of homeowners who sold over the December 2023 quarter recorded a loss. Picture from Shutterstock

"If you compare it to what we were seeing prior to Covid, for example, the Lake Macquarie region had a loss making sales rate of 3.4 per cent in March 2020.

"In Newcastle, it was 2.1 per cent which is similar to what we're seeing at the moment."



House sales in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded a median loss of $11,550 and units sold at a median loss of $12,000, according to the report.

Overall, the region recorded a combined total loss of $2,428,772 with the sale of dwellings (units and houses) over the December 2023 quarter.

CoreLogic's report analysed approximately 90,000 resales across Australia in the December 2023 quarter.



It revealed 94 per cent of transactions recorded a nominal gain.



The median gross profit also saw an uptick to $310,000, marking an increase across all three metrics compared to the previous quarter's results.



Loss-making resales declined to 6 per cent of resales in the three months to December, to a median of $40,000, as the volume of loss-making sales also fell by 5.1 per cent on the previous quarter.



