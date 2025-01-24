Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal

WATCH: Serving beers with De Beers siblings at this pub in Newcastle.

Two years after selling off the Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill, veteran Newcastle publicans Cath Antaw and Stewart Smith are the new owners of Finnegan's Hotel.



HTL Property directors Blake Edwards and Dan Dragicevich oversaw the sale of the pub at the intersection of King and Darby Streets in an off-market deal on behalf of The Hunter Group.



Newcastle's Finnegan's Hotel has sold in an off-market deal. Picture supplied

"The vendor and the buyer contacted us within a day of each other expressing their eagerness to buy and sell respectively," Mr Edwards said.



"We immediately introduced the parties, and after a very short negotiation, commercial terms were established that both parties were pleased with."



The Hunter Group is a family business led by Paul Hunter that owns and operates multiple hotels in and around the Newcastle and Central Coast regions.



The sale price of Finnegan's Hotel was undisclosed.



However, industry sources indicated it is Newcastle's most significant pub transaction in the past two years.



The transaction included 15 gaming machine entitlements and an adjacent commercial property.



Finnegan Hotel's new owners Cath Antaw and Stewart Smith at The Commonwealth Hotel in 2017. Picture by Simone De Peak

"We are genuinely thrilled that we are going to be the new owner of this great pub," Mr Smith said.



"We have thoroughly enjoyed dealing with the Hunter family and look forward to working with them towards settlement."



Mr Smith and Ms Antaw also own Teralba's Great Northern Hotel in Lake Macquarie.



In January 2023, they sold the Commonwealth Hotel after six years of ownership for an undisclosed sum reported to be in the vicinity of $22 million.



Other significant pub sales in Newcastle in recent years include Merewether's Beach Hotel, which HTL Property sold in 2022 for around $40 million to Sydney hotelier Glenn Piper and a small syndicate, including three locals.



Mr Dragicevich said the sale of Finnegan's Hotel brings HTL Property's total number of large-format hotel sales in the Newcastle region to 22 in the past five years.



"The market surged at the back end of 2024 and consequently remains strong heading into 2025," Mr Dragicevich said.



"Hence, we are anticipating positive incremental growth in both asset price and elevated transaction volumes comparative to recent years."