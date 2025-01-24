Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 24 January 2025, 12:25 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

WATCH: Serving beers with De Beers siblings at this pub in Newcastle.

Two years after selling off the Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill, veteran Newcastle publicans Cath Antaw and Stewart Smith are the new owners of Finnegan's Hotel.

HTL Property directors Blake Edwards and Dan Dragicevich oversaw the sale of the pub at the intersection of King and Darby Streets in an off-market deal on behalf of The Hunter Group.

Newcastle's Finnegan's Hotel has sold in an off-market deal. Picture supplied

"The vendor and the buyer contacted us within a day of each other expressing their eagerness to buy and sell respectively," Mr Edwards said.

"We immediately introduced the parties, and after a very short negotiation, commercial terms were established that both parties were pleased with."

The Hunter Group is a family business led by Paul Hunter that owns and operates multiple hotels in and around the Newcastle and Central Coast regions.

The sale price of Finnegan's Hotel was undisclosed.

However, industry sources indicated it is Newcastle's most significant pub transaction in the past two years.

The transaction included 15 gaming machine entitlements and an adjacent commercial property.

Finnegan Hotel's new owners Cath Antaw and Stewart Smith at The Commonwealth Hotel in 2017. Picture by Simone De Peak

"We are genuinely thrilled that we are going to be the new owner of this great pub," Mr Smith said.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed dealing with the Hunter family and look forward to working with them towards settlement."

Mr Smith and Ms Antaw also own Teralba's Great Northern Hotel in Lake Macquarie.

In January 2023, they sold the Commonwealth Hotel after six years of ownership for an undisclosed sum reported to be in the vicinity of $22 million.

Finnegan's Hotel was sold off by Hunter Hotel Group, a family business led by Paul Hunter that owns and operates hotels in and around the Newcastle and Central Coast region. Picture supplied

Other significant pub sales in Newcastle in recent years include Merewether's Beach Hotel, which HTL Property sold in 2022 for around $40 million to Sydney hotelier Glenn Piper and a small syndicate, including three locals.

Mr Dragicevich said the sale of Finnegan's Hotel brings HTL Property's total number of large-format hotel sales in the Newcastle region to 22 in the past five years.

"The market surged at the back end of 2024 and consequently remains strong heading into 2025," Mr Dragicevich said.

"Hence, we are anticipating positive incremental growth in both asset price and elevated transaction volumes comparative to recent years."

NSW
Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k
What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k
Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal
Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?
Fitness influencer Adam Sullivan buys GRAYA property Dune in $11 million sale
Fitness influencer Adam Sullivan buys GRAYA property Dune in $11 million sale
Take a look inside Paul McCartney's worldwide property portfolio
Take a look inside Paul McCartney's worldwide property portfolio
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Boaties dream home with private jetty and slipway listed in Marks Point

Boaties dream home with private jetty and slipway listed in Marks Point

By Jade Lazarevic
Bucking the trend: fewer homes for sale in Newcastle than 12 months ago

Bucking the trend: fewer homes for sale in Newcastle than 12 months ago

By Jade Lazarevic
Woonona home's the latest high-end listing on millionaires' row

Woonona home's the latest high-end listing on millionaires' row

By Brendan Crabb
As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

By Brendan Crabb