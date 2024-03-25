Newcastle sub penthouse delivers $4.4 million result at private auction

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

This three-bedroom apartment at 41/7 King Street in Newcastle sold for $4.4 million at auction. Picture supplied

A SUB penthouse overlooking Newcastle beach has sold for a huge sum at auction.



The property at 41/7 King Street in Newcastle was sold under auction conditions for $4.4 million and set a record as the highest price paid for a three-bedroom apartment in the McCaffrey building in the Royal development.

The apartment overlooks Newcastle Beach. Picture supplied

Listing agent and auctioneer Antony Merlo from Colliers Residential Newcastle oversaw the sale during a private auction conducted on-site on March 23.



The property was listed with a guide of $4.2 million.

The sub penthouse is on the 15th floor. Picture supplied

The 15th-floor sub penthouse has 270-degree views over Newcastle Beach and a 153 square metre floorplan with three bedrooms, including a main with ensuite.



It also has two car parking spaces and two storage areas.



Mr Merlo said the vendor had agonised over selling the property they had owned for 13 years but it was surplus to their needs.

Selling agent Anthony Merlo. Picture supplied

"The successful out-of-town purchasers were only too happy to become the property's new owners as they secured the apartment as their Newcastle bolt-hole to enjoy initially from time-to-time from their busy farming interests up the valley, then it will be their retirement home." Mr Merlo said.



The sellers paid $1.56 million for the apartment in March 2011, according to CoreLogic.



In November, Mr Merlo sold a penthouse apartment in the northeast wing of the McCaffrey building in The Royal Apartments for a record-breaking $8.5 million.



Mr Merlo said there seemed to be an appetite for high-end apartment properties, both near the beach and on the harbour as affluent buyers were snapping up key locations throughout the city.

501/29 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle sold for $4.1 million. Picture supplied

The apartment was one of two properties sold by Mr Merlo last week that fetched in excess of $4 million.

His listing of a four-bedroom, two-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor of the Huntington development at 501/29 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle was exchanged for $4.1 million on March 22.



Street Property listing agent Damon Sellis also secured a significant result with the sale of 501/1 Scott Street in Newcastle East last week.



501/1 Scott Street, Newcastle East sold for $3.1 million. Picture supplied

The 242-square metre four-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor sold for $3.1 million.

Earlier this month, Robinson Property's Ben Robinson sold a penthouse apartment in the Azura complex at 605/35 Shortland Esplanade in Newcastle East for $3.6 million.



The median unit value in Newcastle is $939,000, according to CoreLogic.

